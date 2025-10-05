Cebu startup debuts AI platform ‘Plateau’ at Goab

CEBU-BASED startup Chek Technologies unveiled its new organizational intelligence platform Plateau at this year’s Geeks On A Beach (Goab) conference in Mactan, highlighting the growing capability of local firms to build globally competitive solutions.

Co-founders Ellieken Lim and Christiansen Hermosilla presented the platform before a mix of investors, entrepreneurs and government leaders. Plateau is designed to help companies streamline processes and boost productivity, a pitch that resonated with an audience keen on tools that drive efficiency in a post-pandemic economy.

Plateau serves as an organizational memory system, integrating AI features such as intelligence amplification, predictive knowledge management and autonomous intelligence. It enables teams to work together through a unified system that learns, adapts and provides decision support without constant human oversight.

According to Chek Technologies, the platform shifts the focus from manual task execution to AI-assisted performance management, helping organizations optimize workflows and gain real-time insights. The company describes it as the first true conversational HR and enterprise AI system in the country, capable of learning from internal data to support knowledge retention and operational efficiency.

Launched in 2013, Goab is the Philippines’ pioneering beachside tech and startup conference. Known for mixing serious discussions with a relaxed atmosphere, it has connected thousands of entrepreneurs, investors and innovators, helping spark deals and partnerships that shape the Philippine and Southeast Asian startup scene.

“This year’s Goab is not just about showcasing technology and design. It’s about resilience, rebuilding and how the Philippine startup community can help shape an ethical, sustainable and brighter future for humanity,” said Dave Overton, co-founder of Goab. “It is where collaboration occurs. It’s a place where resilience and creativity meet opportunity. It will once again serve as the platform through which the Philippines connects to the world,” he added. / KOC