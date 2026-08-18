Cebu steps up school security after Zamboanga shooting

Cebu schools are bracing for heightened security measures after a tragic shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University left two students dead on Tuesday, August 18, 2026. In response to the national emergency, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro has ordered an immediate province-wide security overhaul to protect students across all public and private campuses.

A new security mandate for Cebu

Governor Baricuatro directed the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) to conduct thorough inspections of schools throughout the province. A key part of this directive is the implementation of a "one-police-to-one-school" deployment scheme.

"I instructed Provincial Police Director Col. Abubakar Mangelen Jr. and city and municipal police chiefs to inspect schools and ensure that security measures are in place," the governor stated. This move aims to establish a visible police presence to prevent similar tragedies from reaching Cebu.

Questions over firearm custody

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has launched an internal investigation after confirming that one of the weapons used by the minor was issued by the agency. A second firearm belonged to the suspect’s father, a district commander for the Zamboanga BOC Enforcement and Security Services.

BOC Deputy Commissioner for the Enforcement Group Nolasco Bathan emphasized the need for accountability regarding how the weapons were accessed. "Magkakaroon ng investigation kung paano napasakamay ng kanyang anak ang baril, kailangan maliwanagan tayo," he said.

(There will be an investigation into how the firearm ended up in his son’s possession. We need to shed light on this.)

"Dapat proper safekeeping talaga kaya magkakaroon talaga ng investigation kung paano napunta sa anak niya ang baril," he added.

(Proper safekeeping should have been observed, so there will definitely be an investigation into how the firearm came into his son’s possession.)

BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno has ordered the father’s relief from his post to ensure an impartial investigation.

The Zamboanga incident

The shooting occurred during ongoing classes at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Barangay Lunzuran, Zamboanga City. Authorities reported that a Grade 9 student opened fire, killing a Grade 10 student. The suspect later died after jumping from the fifth floor of the school building. Two other individuals were also injured in the attack.

Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso confirmed that the suspect entered the campus armed and initially fired at a teacher before moving to another classroom. Investigators noted that the student was reportedly wearing a body camera and livestreamed the incident on social media.

A national call for safety

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered a thorough probe into the incident, asserting that schools must remain among the safest places for children. The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is currently examining the motive, security lapses, and how weapons were brought onto the campus.

This tragedy marks the second major campus attack in under two months, following a June 22 shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City that claimed three lives.

As investigations continue, the Department of Education (DepEd) is coordinating with mental health partners to provide Psychological First Aid to affected families and personnel. Meanwhile, authorities are urging the public to avoid sharing sensitive photos or videos of the incident, especially those involving minors, to prevent the further spread of unverified information. /TPM/ANV