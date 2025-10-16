Cebu store’s luggage trade-in drive aids first-time OFWs, seafarers

OVERSEAS Filipino workers (OFWs) and seafarers set to leave the country stand to benefit from the return of The Travel Club’s luggage trade-in drive, which collects usable pre-loved bags for donation to first-time migrant workers.

The “Donate Your Old Case for a Cause” Trade-In Sale runs from Oct. 16 to 19, 2025, at The Travel Club in Ayala Center Cebu. Under the program, travelers can exchange their old but functional luggage or bags for discounts of up to 40 percent on new travel gear.

The donated pieces are turned over to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, which distributes them to departing OFWs and seafarers. The initiative, revived ahead of the holiday travel rush, aims to help Filipinos embarking on overseas employment while promoting sustainable consumption.

“It’s a second chance for travelers to upgrade responsibly and make an impact,” The Travel Club said in a statement.

The Travel Club said it accepts slightly damaged luggage — such as those with missing handles or logo plates, dented hard cases, sticky trolley handles, broken corner guards, or missing zipper pullers — as long as they remain functional and usable for travel.

In its previous run earlier this year, the campaign collected hundreds of suitcases that were distributed to newly deployed workers abroad. This year’s edition adds perks for Metrobank Travel Visa Signature and Maya Black Card holders.

The Travel Club said the program reflects its continuing push to combine purpose and practicality through savings, sustainability and community support. / KOC