Cebu students decry graft

STUDENTS expressed concern over current government issues and emphasized the importance of political awareness, saying informed decisions may affect their future and the country’s direction.

Current political issues have prompted discussion among students, leading some to reflect on the importance of staying informed and engaged in public affairs.

“I feel a bit of pity and disappointment. It’s sad to see a country with so much potential going down all because of people being selfish and greedy with their money. The Philippines has a history of past presidents with a bad history to the country, but I believe it can be fixed and brought back up again with the right people,” said Jesiebel Lim, a student from the University of Cebu.

Lim said students should remain informed because awareness may help them prepare for issues such as inflation or corruption. Moreover, a few students also expressed the need to be more aware of their choices, which can greatly impact their future.

Jan Libby Cabbage, a student from the University of San Jose-Recoletos, advised young future voters to be more mindful and intentional of their choices as these can greatly influence the country’s education system and job market.

“Seeing my country struggle with government issues leaves me disappointed and anxious about my future; but at the same time, it motivates me to learn about politics and push systemic change,” Cabbage said.

Rhine Khotyn Abellanosa, a student from Cebu City National Science High School, said poor governance could affect daily life through transportation, education, employment, and economic conditions. She said that when poor governance takes control of these issues, it can spark an economic fallout.

“It could show itself in your daily commutes where you suffer through traffic, a drop in literacy rates in the country, unemployment, poverty, and in general just citizens struggling to survive in an abusive system that puts them on overdrive,” Abellanosa said.

Students interviewed emphasized the value of staying informed and participating in civic discussions.

The current turmoil may bring a sense of worry and doubt, but in the end, the question is no longer about whether the students should care, but how much a difference they can make when they do.