Cebu students divided on alleged Cha-cha plans

Summary:

Cebu students interviewed on May 26, 2026, shared mixed reactions to alleged Charter change proposals raised by Sen. Imee Marcos during a Senate plenary session.

Opposing students argued that the alleged amendments, including cancelling the 2028 presidential elections, appeared politically motivated rather than intended to benefit the welfare of ordinary Filipinos.

Supporters suggested lowering the presidential age requirement to 35 could bring meaningful reform, noting that age should not be the sole basis for determining leadership capability.

STUDENTS in Cebu expressed mixed reactions to alleged proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution following claims raised by Sen. Imee Marcos during a plenary session.

Several students interviewed by SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, shared their views on the alleged constitutional amendments, which reportedly include lowering the minimum age requirement for presidential candidates to 35, extending presidential terms until 2031 and cancelling the 2028 presidential elections.

Charter change, also known as Cha-cha, is the political and legal process of amending or revising the 1987 Constitution. Proposed changes typically involve provisions related to government structure, term limits and economic policies.

Students oppose alleged changes

Some students opposed the alleged amendments, arguing that the changes could benefit politicians more than the Filipino public.

“Para asa man gyud na ang charter change? Para ba na sa people in the highest position? Or para sa amoa?” said Gilmar Obiso, a third-year college student.

(What’s the real purpose of charter change? Is it for the people in the highest positions, or is it for us?)

Hans Repalda, a political science student from Cebu Normal University, also expressed concern, saying the alleged amendments appeared politically motivated rather than intended to improve the welfare of Filipinos.

A student from Cebu Institute of Technology, who requested anonymity, likewise opposed the alleged proposal to cancel the 2028 presidential elections, stressing the importance of allowing Filipinos to exercise their right to vote.

The student said cancelling national elections would deprive citizens of an essential democratic process and limit public participation in choosing the country’s leaders.

Several students interviewed emphasized that constitutional reforms should undergo thorough public consultation and remain aligned with the interests of ordinary Filipinos.

Open to constitutional reforms

However, another student said constitutional amendments could still bring meaningful reforms to the country.

“Anyone who is qualified enough to run for the presidency should be allowed to run,” the student said.

The student added that age should not be the sole basis for determining a person’s capability to lead, noting that younger individuals may also possess the qualifications and competence required for the presidency.

Video presentation

On May 25, Sen. Imee Marcos presented a video alleging that officials in the administration of her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., along with some lawmakers, were pushing for amendments to the 1987 Constitution to extend term limits and increase the minimum age requirement for presidential candidates.

The video also claimed that allies of the President in the Senate were using Charter change efforts as a way to prevent Vice President Sara Duterte from running in the 2028 presidential election.

The presentation drew criticism from members of the Senate, who called for the video’s contents to be removed from the Senate’s official records.

Amid the controversy, Marcos later withdrew the video from the Senate record.

Welfare and transparency emphasized

Despite their differing views, the students agreed that any proposed constitutional changes should prioritize the welfare of Filipinos and uphold transparency in governance.

Cha-cha has long been a contentious issue in the Philippines. Supporters argue that it could introduce political and economic reforms, while critics warn that it may be used to weaken democratic safeguards and extend the tenure of elected officials. / (JUSTIN JOHN BUGTAI & JHOYENN SUMAYANG, CNU INTERNS / KOC )