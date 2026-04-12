Cebu students explore quantum technology

EFFORTS to develop “quantum natives” among Filipino students are gaining ground, starting with early exposure in schools to emerging technologies such as quantum computing.

This initiative took a step forward with the presentation of the country’s first desktop quantum computer, the SpinQ Gemini 2-qubit Desktop Quantum Computer, at Cebu City National Science High School on March 25, 2026.

The event brought together stakeholders from government, academe, and industry, including Quantum Computing Society of the Philippines president Bobby Corpus Jr., Department of Science and Technology (DOST) 7 Provincial Director Bryan B. Ybañez, Taga-SciHi Alumni president Jun Sa-a, Cebu Institute of Technology-University College of Computer Studies Dean Dr. Cherry Sta. Romana, and quantum algorithm designer Brian Siegelwax.

Corpus said the long-term goal is to build a pipeline of “quantum natives,” beginning at the university level and gradually expanding to high school and elementary students. However, he noted that while programs and timelines are being mapped out, a key challenge remains in leadership and execution.

The initiative is supported by collaboration between DOST and the Quantum Computing Society of the Philippines, with plans to integrate quantum computing concepts into the Department of Education curriculum to cultivate interest in advanced technologies at an early stage.

During the morning session, Sta. Romana emphasized the importance of strong foundational learning, encouraging students to maximize tools such as artificial intelligence to support their studies. Siegelwax followed with an accessible introduction to quantum computing principles, applications, and career opportunities.

In the afternoon, 21 students participated in a workshop and project pitching session led by Julius Evangelio, who introduced “Qubies” and discussed practical applications of quantum concepts.

Students were tasked to develop proposals using quantum computing to address typhoon-related challenges in the Philippines. Their outputs were evaluated by a panel of judges, including Corpus and Evangelio.

Group E emerged as the winner with its project, “QuantumCharge: Quantum-Powered Batteries for Typhoon Resiliency Towards a Sustainable Philippines,” earning a P3,000 prize.

Group C secured second place with “Quantum Solutions: Relief Distributions,” taking home P2,000. Group A placed third with “Quantum-Optimized Emergency Navigation and Real-Time Population Tracking for Typhoon Cryptography,” receiving P1,000.

Meanwhile, Group D finished fourth with “Safety with Quantum-Based Disaster Risk Reduction and Response.”

Freshman student Sophia Laurice Mercado said the experience opened new opportunities for innovation.

“At first, I felt nervous because it was my first time participating in an event like this, and it felt like I was walking through a new light. But over time, I felt excited and relieved as we were encouraged to create projects that could strengthen our worldly settings,” she said.

Organizers said the program highlights growing efforts to equip Filipino students with future-ready skills and position the country to participate in the global development of quantum technologies. / Anna Goc-ong, Lia Ballesteros and Gabriel Rusiana of Cebu City National Science High School