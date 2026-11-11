Cebu students showcase AI innovations

CEBU and Clark are emerging as important sources of technology talent, with students from the two regions developing artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solutions to address community concerns in the latest hackathon organized by the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (Ibpap).

The return of Can You HackIT to Cebu and its inaugural staging in Clark highlighted the potential of regional talent to develop technology solutions addressing issues such as public accountability and women’s safety.

In Cebu, Team Exelia of Cebu Technological University developed CivicLens, an AI-powered platform that uses community reports to help residents monitor public infrastructure projects, including their budgets, implementation status and progress.

The team presented its prototype to hundreds of IT-Business Process Management (BPM) executives during the International IT-BPM Summit in September. It is composed of senior Computer Engineering students Mikaela Vianca Molina, Jonrheym Remegia, John Vincent Augusto and Joanne Georfo and third-year Information Technology (IT) student Tyrone Tabornal.

Meanwhile, Team Kyslap of National University Clark developed TestifAI, an AI-powered safety monitoring and digital witness application designed to help users, particularly women, respond to harassment and abuse.

The platform allows users to call for help, alert their communities and document incidents as they happen.

The team, composed of third-year IT students Kurt Justin Aquino, Avery Manzon, Kristine Bowman, Benj Zion Moedillas and Aaron Dela Cruz, presented its prototype to industry leaders during Ibpap’s general membership meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City.

Ibpap president and chief executive officer Celeste Ilagan said the projects demonstrate how the next generation of technology professionals is developing solutions with social impact in mind.

“Our industry has grown on the strength of Filipino women, and we want every woman to have the confidence to pursue the opportunities in front of her,” she said, citing TestifAI as an example of technology designed to address women’s safety concerns.

The project also aligns with Ibpap’s Women in Action initiative, which provides mentorship, resources and career development opportunities to women in the IT-BPM industry.

Ilagan said developing talent outside Metro Manila remains a priority as the association works to strengthen the industry’s regional presence.

Talent development is one of Ibpap’s three priorities under her leadership, alongside moving up the value chain and improving industry competitiveness. The association is also working to strengthen the link between education and employment to ensure students in the regions acquire skills needed by the industry.

Cebu and Pampanga are among the country’s leading IT-BPM hubs outside Metro Manila, with Cebu accounting for about 31 percent of the industry’s provincial office footprint, Ibpap said.

“Our industry is at its best when it grows in every region and Cebu and Clark have long been among its pillars,” Ilagan said, adding that the association aims to bring more opportunities closer to students. / KOC