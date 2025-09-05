Cebu summit unites stakeholders in push to eliminate cervical cancer

The summit focused on Cebu’s current efforts in HPV vaccination, screening, and treatment, while emphasizing the urgency of scaling up these initiatives.

Cervical cancer is both preventable and eliminable through the World Health Organization’s 90-70-90 strategy: 90 percent of girls fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15, 70 percent of women screened by ages 35 and 45, and 90 percent of women with cervical disease receiving appropriate treatment.

While Cebu has made progress, particularly in screening, stronger investment from local government units is needed to accelerate HPV vaccination. Such support is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s 2025 State of the Nation Address, which recognized HPV vaccination as a national public health priority.

The Department of Health in Central Visayas and Amhop are leading efforts to turn national goals into local action, ensuring that cervical cancer prevention reaches communities through schools, barangay health centers, and other health facilities.

Multi-stakeholder collaboration, including government agencies, local government units (LGUs), the private sector, medical societies, and the media, is key to closing prevention and treatment gaps, and making sure no eligible girl or woman is left behind.

A media forum was also held as part of the summit, featuring a panel of experts and advocates.

Speakers included Dr. Mary Beth Delos Santos, president of the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society-Cebu Chapter; Dr. Oliver Gimenez, president of Amhop Cebu Chapter; Dr. Sheila Faciol, vice president of Amhop Cebu Chapter; Dr. Joan Antonette Albito, Non-Communicable Disease coordinator of the Department of Health; Dr. Pherdes Galbo of the Society of Adolescent Medicine of the Philippines; Dr. Cyrus Cesar Tejam; and cancer survivor and patient advocate Rosalie Tamala.

The summit underscored Cebu’s growing commitment to cervical cancer elimination and the importance of collective action to protect future generations from preventable disease. (Juan Carlo de Vela)