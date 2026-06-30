Cebu takes QC down

ONCE again, Mark Meneses put on an impressive display of skill and sharpness to guide the Cebu Greats to another victory, defeating the Quezon City Black Bulls, 74-61, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketbal League (MPBL) on Monday night, June 29, 2026.

Meneses was named the Best Player of the Game after collecting 15 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two steals, serving as Cebu’s pillar on both defense and offense.

With the win, the Greats improved their record to 12-3 and extended their winning streak to five games, while Quezon City dropped to 6-8 after suffering its second consecutive defeat.

In the early going, both teams fought a tight contest, with Cebu posting a slim 19-17 lead in the first quarter before stretching the gap to 36-26 at halftime. The Greats remained in the driver’s seat at the end of the third quarter, 59-49.

In the fourth period, Quezon City mounted a short rally as Kobe Monje and MJ Joson joined forces to chop down the lead.

However, the run was cut short when the Cebu Greats went back to work. This time, the trio of Kint Ariar, Alvin Baetiong, and Camillus Altamirano took turns scoring to reclaim the game’s momentum.

After a few minutes of rest, Meneses returned midway through the fourth and immediately scored a putback off an offensive rebound. He followed this up with a block against Christian Jake Agoncillo as the Cebu Greats completely crushed Quezon City’s hopes.

Andre Armenion also smartly orchestrated Cebu’s offense in the final minutes and converted free throws, while Wowie Escosio, who had nine points and five rebounds, held down the paint.

Baetiong finished the game with 10 points and eight rebounds, while Ariar also chipped in 10 points. Armenion, the steady point guard, posted six points, eight assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

Valandre Chauca led Quezon City with 14 points and six assists, Christian Jake Agoncillo tallied 13 points, while Kobe Monje had 12 points. MJ Joson added nine markers.

Box Scores

Cebu 74 - Meneses 15, Baetiong 10, Ariar 10, Escosio 9, Armenion 6, Isaiah Hontiveros 6, Altamirano 4, Payawal 4, Ron Dennison 3, Simon Camacho 3, Al Francis Tamsi 2, Dondon Hontiveros 2, Echavez 0, Meca 0, Reverente 0.

Quezon City 61 - Chauca 14, Agoncillo 13, Monje 12, Joson 9, Sumoda 9, Cosari 2, Roque 2, Aldave, Canoy 0, Espinosa 0, Lastra Jr. 0, Loria 0, Diokno 0, Pat Buena 0, Publico 0, Costelo 0. / JBM