Cebu taxi driver in complaint of Soobin identified

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has identified the taxi driver accused of overcharging South Korean singer Soobin.

Soobin, a member of Tomorrow X Together (TXT), reportedly took a taxi from Mactan-Cebu International Airport to a hotel while vacationing in the Philippines.

In a viral video posted on April 1, 2026, the driver initially charged P500 but later demanded P1,000 upon arrival.

A hearing is scheduled on April 21. The driver has been suspended and the taxi unit is barred from operating for one month.

Aside from overcharging, the driver also allegedly did not use the taxi meter during the trip. / TRC S