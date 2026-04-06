Cebu terminal bus drivers pass Easter breathalyzer tests

A TOTAL of 25 public utility bus drivers randomly tested at Cebu’s major terminals on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, passed breathalyzer examinations, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) reported.

The inspections, conducted at the Cebu North Bus Terminal and Cebu South Bus Terminal, showed zero cases of alcohol use among drivers operating during one of the busiest travel periods of the Lenten season.

Of the 25 drivers tested, 10 were from the north terminal in Mandaue City, while 15 were from the south terminal in Cebu City.

The joint operation was carried out by LTO Central Office law enforcement officers, in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard Special Operations Task Group and LTO 7 enforcers under Director Wendel Dinglasan.

In addition to the sobriety checks, authorities also inspected 56 bus units, all of which were declared roadworthy. (DPC)