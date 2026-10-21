Cebu terminals brace for 20K passengers

MORE than 20,000 passengers are expected at terminals in Cebu Province this Kalag-kalag (All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days) season.

The Provincial Government expects the surge because many people currently in Cebu City will be going home to their home provinces. Some will also visit tourist destinations in Cebu.

To help passengers, the government has prepared eight free buses for those going home, especially those in the vulnerable sector.

According to Ahmed Cuizon, administrator of the Cebu South Bus Terminal and the Cebu North Bus Terminal, the terminals normally receive 7,000 to 11,000 passengers on a regular day. During holidays or peak season, however, this could double or even triple.

In response, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro ordered a police presence at terminals and ports as Undas approaches.

Cuizon appealed to passengers to take responsibility for the belongings and animals they bring so that these do not disturb or endanger others.

He also asked passengers to be patient because of the possible traffic and the number of people traveling.

Earlier, the public was encouraged to leave early if they no longer had important matters to attend to in the city, so they could avoid peak travel hours. / ANV