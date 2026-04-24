Cebu, Tesda advance digital arts

IN A major move to solidify Central Visayas as a premier destination for the digital arts, the Cebu Creative Entertainment Council (CCEC) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) Central Visayas launched a landmark partnership on Friday, April 24, 2026.

The partnership formalizes the creation of a regional industry Technical Vocational Education and Training Board, specifically designed to integrate specialized creative curricula into the training framework of Tesda. The initiative targets high-growth sectors, primarily animation and game development, to address the global demand for Filipino creative talent.

For years, the Philippines has been a primary source of talent for international animation studios, but much of that talent has historically sought employment abroad.

“We usually export a lot of animators to other countries,” said Lawrence Panganiban, president of CCEC, during an interview. “Instead of exporting our best minds, we are going to create opportunities for them to stay here and thrive.”

Panganiban noted that this first-of-its-kind government partnership provides a dual solution: ensuring local creatives receive industry-standard training and certification while providing local studios with the reliable manpower pipeline they need to scale operations.

The council’s reach is already extending beyond local borders. According to Panganiban, representatives from the Japanese entertainment industry have approached the CCEC to establish a forum aimed at bridging the creative sectors of the Philippines and Southeast Asia with Japan’s massive entertainment market.

Silver City

The heart of this movement is currently located at 139 Acacia Street in Lahug. The Creative Hub, an industry incubator, has spent the last seven years fostering a centralized ecosystem for Cebuano creatives. It provides essential infrastructure, including workspaces and event venues for digital media and game development startups.

However, the vision is rapidly outgrowing its current walls. The next phase of development involves Silver City, a planned mixed-use development in Mabolo. Slated to be the first major project of the designated Creative District in Cebu City, Silver City aims to serve as a physical hub for the city’s creative sector.

Passion-driven growth

The event also saw the induction of the CCEC’s new officers, a ceremony presided over by Galo Glino III, Tesda Deputy Director General for Administration and Innovation.

“When it comes to creative industries and enterprises, the motivation is not just profit; it is passion-driven,” Glino said. He emphasized that the creative sector is vital not only for the economy but for the preservation of Filipino identity. “It’s about creating the Filipino identity and communicating that identity globally through our heritage and history.”

Glino also said Tesda Director General Kiko Benitez, a long-time advocate for the creative arts, was deeply saddened that he could not attend the induction but remains supportive of the council’s mission.

Cebu’s unique positioning for this growth stems from its triple-threat advantage: a massive pool of young talent, a surging technology sector, and a collaborative relationship between the private sector and government agencies like Tesda.

As the CCEC and Tesda begin rolling out these new training modules, the goal remains clear: to build a collaborative ecosystem that connects Cebu’s emerging talent directly to the global market, ensuring that “Made in Cebu” becomes a standard of excellence in the international creative arena.