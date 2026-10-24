Cebu tightens security for Asean defense meet

AT LEAST 3,670 personnel from various government agencies will be deployed to secure the 20th Asean Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the 13th ADMM-Plus in Cebu from Wednesday, Oct. 28, to Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026.

The security contingent will include personnel from the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Navy, Philippine Army, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Department of Health and Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center in Central Visayas has also been placed under Blue Alert status to strengthen monitoring, coordination and emergency preparedness for the international gathering.

The alert took effect Thursday, Oct. 22, following a memorandum issued the previous day and signed by OCD 7 Director Joel Mamon, chairman of the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 7.

“This measure is implemented to ensure heightened monitoring, strengthened coordination and effective oversight of emergency preparedness and response efforts,” OCD 7 said.

The Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to monitor developments, coordinate agency responses and facilitate information-sharing among members of the Site Task Group on Emergency Preparedness and Response.

Under Blue Alert, selected personnel are placed on duty in anticipation of a possible escalation of a situation or to prepare for a slow-onset disaster, according to OCD 7.

The agency urged the public to monitor official advisories and cooperate with authorities during the meetings.

Security deployment

A send-off ceremony for the security contingent was held at the Liberty Shrine in Lapu-Lapu City on Friday, Oct. 23, ahead of the delegates’ arrival.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Ma. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan said coordination among participating agencies would be crucial to ensuring the delegates’ safety.

“The City Government of Lapu-Lapu stands ready to work closely with all participating agencies as we demonstrate the Philippines’ capability to host this gathering,” Chan said.

Meanwhile, the City Traffic Management System warned motorists of possible delays during the events due to vehicle convoys and stop-and-go traffic schemes.

Affected areas include Barangays Ibo, Buaya, Marigondon, Mactan and Punta Engaño, as well as the Mactan Newtown area.

Motorists and tourists were advised to plan their routes and trips in advance.

Regional defense talks

The ADMM is Asean’s highest defense consultative and cooperative mechanism, bringing together defense ministers from Southeast Asian member states to discuss regional security concerns.

Established in 2006, it seeks to promote regional peace and stability through dialogue and practical defense cooperation while strengthening mutual trust among member states.

The ADMM-Plus expands the forum by bringing Asean defense ministers together with the bloc’s dialogue partners to address regional and international security challenges.

Its areas of cooperation include maritime security, counterterrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, peacekeeping operations, military medicine, humanitarian mine action and cybersecurity.

The Cebu meetings are part of the Philippines’ hosting of Asean-related activities in 2026. / DPC