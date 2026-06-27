Cebu to distribute 30 fish cage livelihood packages

TO ADDRESS mounting food security concerns, the Cebu Provincial Government will roll out 30 fish cage livelihood packages to selected fisherfolk associations across the province.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Cebu Provincial Agriculture Office, aims to provide sustainable livelihoods and additional income for local fisherfolk. The program also comes as concerns grow over food supply gaps amid Central Visayas’ highest inflation rate in 10 months.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu on Friday, June 26, 2026, Cebu Provincial Agriculture Office head Roldan Saragena said the initiative, under the Food Always in the Home program, is intended to strengthen the province’s food sufficiency.

Addressing fish supply shortage

“In Cebu, based on the data from the 2024 report of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the Philippine Statistics Authority, the production of fish is around 30,000 metric tons (MT), which does not meet the 101,000 MT demand of the province,” Saragena said.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro earlier underscored the urgency of improving food security, noting that the province relies on neighboring provinces for about 70 percent of its food supply.

Saragena said the fish cage project forms part of the Provincial Agriculture Office’s three-year strategic plan following Baricuatro’s election.

Livelihood package components

Each livelihood package includes a heavy-duty fish cage, bangus fingerlings, fish feeds, training, an accounting system, technical monitoring and a farm-to-market support pipeline.

The Provincial Government plans to distribute a total of 130 fish cages to strengthen fisherfolk livelihoods throughout the province.

Recipient fisherfolk associations underwent an initial assessment to determine their capacity to implement and sustain the project.

Saragena said technical experts from the Provincial Agriculture Office and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources will evaluate proposed coastal sites to ensure they meet the required standards for salinity, dissolved oxygen, and water temperature.

Recipients were also endorsed by their respective municipal or city agriculturists based on their active participation and performance within their communities.

First distribution on July 3

Each five-by-five-meter fish cage, valued at P400,000, is made of high-density polyethylene for durability and can accommodate approximately 4,000 bangus fingerlings.

The first batch of beneficiary local government units will receive the fishery materials on July 3 in Oslob. Among the recipients is the Daanlungsod Small Fishermen Association, where Baricuatro will lead the ceremonial release of bangus fingerlings. / Veejay Catadman, UP Cebu Intern