If you’re a Cebuano used to the daily hustle of Colon, IT Park or Mango Avenue, crossing over to Dumaguete feels like a well-deserved breather. Just a quick ferry ride or short flight south, the “City of Gentle People” shares our love for good food and easy Bisaya (Visayan) conversation, while moving at a calmer pace set to the hum of blue pedicabs, locally known as easyrides, zipping through tree-lined streets.

Here’s how to spend an effortless afternoon through midnight exploring downtown Dumaguete. No strict itinerary required, just good stops within minutes of each other.

A quick culture fix at

the museum and the belfry

At around 2 p.m., start your afternoon on Sta. Catalina Street at the National Museum of the Philippines – Dumaguete. Housed in the restored Old Presidencia Building on the City Hall grounds, this compact stop offers a cool break from the afternoon sun while introducing you to Negros Oriental’s natural history, archaeology and regional heritage, from ancient jar burials to exhibits on the island’s geology, wildlife and built heritage. Admission is free; hours can change around holidays, maintenance or special events, so check before you go.

Just around the corner on Perdices Street, beside the cathedral and Quezon Park, stands the Campanario de Dumaguete, or Dumaguete Belfry. Originally part of the city’s Spanish-colonial defenses, it began as an 18th-century coastal watchtower and took its present bell-tower form in the late 19th century. Its weathered coral-stone silhouette remains one of Dumaguete’s most recognizable landmarks and an essential photo stop.

Classic merienda at Scooby’s

By around 3:30 p.m., make your way to Portal West along Silliman Avenue, near the university gates, for a snack at Scooby’s. Think of it as Dumaguete’s answer to Cebu’s old-school merienda (afternoon snack) spots: no-frills, budget-friendly and packed with campus nostalgia as students spill out from the university gates.

Slide into a booth in its retro diner-style setup and cool off with a tall glass of halo-halo, or go for a toasted ham-and-egg or chunky tuna sandwich. It’s simple, filling and exactly what you need before heading toward the coast.

A blue-hour photowalk

along Rizal Boulevard

At around 5:30 p.m., make your way down to Rizal Boulevard just as the sun dips and blue hour sets in. Dumaguete’s bayfront is wide open, shaded by giant acacia trees, and looks straight across the Tañon Strait toward southern Cebu.

This is the best time to pull out your camera or phone for a slow walk. Between the deep-blue sky reflecting on the water, the silhouettes of docked boats, joggers doing their evening rounds and the warm glow of vintage streetlamps flickering on, the whole strip is effortlessly photogenic.

Charcoal-grilled dinner

at Jo’s Chicken Inato

Come 6:30 p.m., take a short walk back toward Silliman Avenue and Hibbard Avenue to Jo’s Chicken Inato. Arriving around this time gives you a chance to beat the peak dinner rush.

Eating at the original Dumaguete branch, an open-air, native-style favorite that traces its roots to the 1980s, just hits differently. Follow the smoky aroma of chicken basting over hot coals and order the classic Inato Petso (home-style chicken breast) or Inato Paa (home-style chicken leg), served with garlic rice and atsara (pickled papaya). Round out the table with fish kinilaw (raw fish cured in vinegar and citrus) or adobong kangkong (water spinach cooked in adobo-style seasoning), and don’t skip the buko halo-halo served right inside a young coconut shell.

Late-night hits by the sea

By around 9:30 p.m., head back to the northern stretch of Rizal Boulevard, near the port end, where Tempurahan sa Boulevard comes alive. Rows of street-food stalls set up low plastic stools and tables along the seawall, turning the bayfront into Dumaguete’s go-to late-night hangout.

If Cebu has Larsian and Fuente’s night carts, Dumaguete has this: students, families and night owls squeezing onto plastic stools shoulder-to-shoulder under the streetlights. Grab a few sticks of freshly fried, crispy tempura, fish balls and kwek-kwek (quail eggs coated in orange batter and deep-fried), then dunk them generously into jars of sweet-and-spicy vinegar.

Before calling it a night, flag down a passing vendor with a cloth-wrapped basket for warm balut (a boiled fertilized duck egg with a developing embryo) or penoy (a boiled duck egg without a developed embryo). Add a dash of rock salt, take in the sea breeze, and let the boulevard do what it does best: make you stay a little longer than planned.

By midnight, you’ll understand why Cebuanos keep coming back. Dumaguete offers the same Visayan warmth and easy familiarity we know by heart, just without the rush. S