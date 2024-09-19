Cebu to experience fair weather over weekend, next five days

CEBU residents can expect fair weather throughout the weekend and into the next five days, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan said on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024.

Alfredo Quiblat, Jr., chief of Pagasa Mactan, said Cebu will see fair weather over the weekend and the next five days.

The state weather bureau, in its 4 p.m. update, also reported that no storms or low-pressure areas (LPA) have been monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

However, the southwest monsoon, or “habagat,” will continue to bring rain over some parts of the Visayas and Luzon.

Pagasa said moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of the Visayas, while Zambales and Bataan in Luzon will experience heavy to intense monsoon rains.

Occasional to scattered rains are also expected in the Ilocos Region, Metro Manila, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon. The rest of the Visayas will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides in areas experiencing heavy rainfall.

Although Tropical Depression Helen and Tropical Storm Gener have exited the PAR, they enhanced the southwest monsoon, causing strong winds and rough seas along the western coasts of Luzon. Helen left the PAR at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, following Gener’s exit on Tuesday night.

The intensified monsoon rains, driven by these storms, have led to 20 reported deaths, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Pagasa also noted the potential development of an LPA from cloud formations in the western and eastern parts of the country. / JGS