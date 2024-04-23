Cebu to hit record high heat index on April 24

CEBUANOS are advised to brace for potentially the highest heat index of the month yet on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, as the heat index or the apparent temperature is expected to peak at 40 degrees Celsius.

The state weather bureau, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), on its official website, predicted at 5 p.m. on April 22 that its Lapu-Lapu City station in Cebu would record the highest heat index for Cebu yet at 40 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

This was also confirmed by Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist at Pagasa Visayas in Lapu-Lapu City, in an interview over Facebook’s Messenger on Tuesday, April 23.

Cebu sweltered for two straight days, with a heat index hitting 39 degrees Celsius at 2 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, April 22 and 23.

On May 17, 2023, Cebu’s heat index reached 43 degrees Celsius. Heat index refers to a measure that indicates the level of discomfort the average person is thought to experience as a result of the combined effects of the temperature and humidity of the air.

Pagasa Visayas chief Alfredo Quiblat Jr., in a previous interview with SunStar Cebu, said they started recording heat index in 2018 as they deemed it had become relevant.

Based on its effect-based classification, a heat index between 33 to 41 degrees Celsius is classified under the extreme caution category.

Under this category, the effects on the body include heat cramps and heat exhaustion. Continuing activity may also lead to heat stroke.

Among the symptoms of heat-related illnesses to watch out for are sweating heavily, exhaustion or fatigue, dizziness, blacking out, weak but fast pulse, feeling of nausea, and vomiting.

Among the prevention measures Pagasa suggested are limiting the time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, wearing umbrellas, hats, and sleeved clothing, and scheduling heavy-duty activities for the beginning or end of the day when it’s cooler.

Nationwide, Pagasa predicted the highest heat index on Wednesday in the cities of Zamboanga and Roxas at 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Dagupan City, Puerto Princesa City and Aborlan in Palawan at 44 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the lowest heat index on Wednesday, at 27 degrees Celsius, will be in Baguio City and La Trinidad in Benguet in Luzon. / WBS