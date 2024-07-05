Cebu to host 6 national events

SIX upcoming national events will be held in Cebu this July, said Department of Education (DepEd) Central Visayas Director Salustiano Jimenez.

These programs include the National Festival of Talents, National Schools Press Conference, Palarong Pambansa, National Learning Camp Appreciation Day, National Learner’s Convergence, and National Launching and Kick-off of Brigada Eskwela.

The National Festival of Talents will happen on July 7 to 11 in Naga City, Cebu.

The National Schools Press Conference, which gathers campus journalists nationwide to compete in various fields, will be held from July 8 to 12 in Carcar City, Cebu.

The Palarong Pambansa is set to commence on July 9 and finish on July 16.

The National Learning Camp (NLC) started on July 1, yet as of the NLC Appreciation Day’s location, Jimenez did not specify.

This NLC is a strategy and an approach to intervening with students who are delayed in learning and lack skills expected to develop at their level.

The National Learner’s Convergence will be held from July 8 to 13 in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The National Launching and Kick-off of Brigada Eskwela will be held on July 17 to 22 in Carmen, Cebu, just days before the opening of the classes on July 29 for the school year 2024-2025.

Jimenez said the regional launching will be held in Liloan, Cebu.

Jimenez is optimistic that many regional directors will attend these events since it would be timely for most of them to be present during the Palarong Pambansa.

They expect former DepEd secretary Sara Duterte and upcoming DepEd Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara to attend these national activities.

Matatag Curriculum

Asked what would happen to the Matatag curriculum that was implemented under Duterte’s leadership, Jimenez said there has been no direction for changes at the moment.

“For me, Matatag curriculum has been aligned already with the international curriculum. So, I don’t think the new secretary will slash this. I believe this will be continued,” he added.

Jimenez also commended the curriculum as suitable for the teachers and the students.

“[The curriculum] decongested the competencies, so the students certainly have something to learn,” he said. “We focused on the most essential, and this is the Matatag Curriculum.”

As to reports on the Mandaue City local schools that integrated Solid Waste Management (SWM) into their curriculum starting school year 2024-2025, Jimenez said that SWM has already been embedded in the Matatag curriculum, although slightly applied, just so the teachers do not have a hard time adapting.

“Giemphasize lang siya para mahibaw-an nga we have this, but actually it’s in there sa atoang curriculum,” he said.

The SWM will reportedly be included in the lessons for students in Mandaue by integrating the concept into existing subjects.

Subjects like mathematics, science, social studies, chemistry, and physics, as well as practical activities and field trips, will reportedly incorporate SWM discussions and projects. (JPS)