Cebu to host 6 nat’l DepEd events

SIX upcoming national events of the Department of Education (DepEd) will be held in Cebu this July.

Meanwhile, Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd 7 Director, said that the classes for the academic year 2024-2025 will open in July as the department will revert to the old school calendar next year.

Jimenez, in an interview over SunStar’s news and commentary program “Beyond the Headlines” on Friday, July 5, 2024, said these events include the National Festival of Talents (NFT), National Schools Press Conference (NSPC), Palarong Pambansa, National Learning Camp Appreciation Day, National Learner’s Convergence, and the National Launching and Kick-off of Brigada Eskwela.

Jimenez is optimistic that the majority of DepEd regional directors will attend these events since it would be timely for most of them to be present during the Palarong Pambansa scheduled for July 6-17.

He added that they also expect outgoing DepEd secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte and the recently appointed DepEd Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara to attend these national events.

Schedule

The NFT is scheduled to take place in the City of Naga on July 7-11, while the NSPC, which gathers campus journalists nationwide to compete in various events, will be held from July 8-12 in Carcar City, Cebu.

The National Learning Camp started on July 1. It is a strategy and an approach to intervening with students who are delayed in learning and lack skills expected to develop at their level.

Meanwhile, the National Learner’s Convergence will be held from July 8-13 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Additionally, the National Launching and Kick-off of Brigada Eskwela will take place from July 17-22 in Carmen, Cebu, just days before the opening of classes for the school year 2024-2025 on July 29.

Jimenez added that the regional launching will be held in Liloan.

‘Matatag curriculum’

When asked about the future of the Matatag curriculum introduced during Duterte’s administration, Jimenez said no changes are currently planned.

“For me, the Matatag curriculum has been aligned already with the international curriculum. So, I don’t think the new secretary will slash this. I believe this will continue,” he said.

He added that the Matatag curriculum has been suitable for teachers and students as it decongested learning competencies, which helped them to focus on the most essential ones.

Learning competencies, according to DepEd, refer to “the knowledge, understanding, skills, and attitudes that students need to demonstrate in every lesson and/or learning activity. / JPS