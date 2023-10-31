Cebu to host Asia-Pacific confab on civil aviation

CEBU will host the 59th Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation Asia and Pacific Regions (DGCA) in October 2024 following the Philippines’ appointment as the chairman of the upcoming convention.

This is another big-ticket event that is seen to boost Cebu’s footing as the preferred MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) destination and enhances Cebu’s global visibility in the aviation sphere, said a top official of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA).

The Philippines, represented by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), accepted the invitation during the 58th DGCA held from Oct. 15 to 19, 2023 in Dhaka, Bangladesh where the country was elected as the vice chair for the 58th DGCA.

The Philippines’ upcoming hosting was met with enthusiasm from various member states as well as the International Civil Aviation Organization secretary general Juan Carlos Salazar, who congratulated the country.

“Congratulations, and thank you, Philippines for hosting the DGCA in Cebu next year. We are all excited to be there,” he said.

Julius Neri Jr., general manager of MCIAA, expressed his excitement about Cebu’s hosting, highlighting it as a significant step towards solidifying Cebu’s position as a key aviation hub in the Asian region.

“It’s a big honor for us. It will highlight our airport as one of the best in Asia to top civil aviation officials from all over the world,” he said on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Neri said over 300 delegates plus their support teams will be in Cebu for a week.

“They will get to experience Cebuano hospitality and be able to visit our top tourist destinations which are among the best in the country,” he said.

Next year’s annual conference is anchored on the theme: “Shaping the Future of Air Transport: Sustainable, Resilient and Inclusive.”

CAAP director general Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo, in a statement, invited delegates to join and experience Philippine culture, history and hospitality.

“We believe that the aviation industry has a responsibility to adapt to change, ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate and benefit from the gains of the industry, as well as to balance socioeconomic and environmental needs without compromising the life of our future generations,” Tamayo said.

“Truly, the way forward now is to build a sustainable, resilient and inclusive air transport sector, and by coming together, joining forces, and sharing best practices, we believe that this is achievable. The Philippines looks forward to working with all of you to make next year’s conference a success,” he added.

DGCA serves as the annual convening of aviation leaders from the Asia and Pacific Region. This assembly facilitates comprehensive discussions and side meetings, encompassing an array of crucial subject areas with topics spanning aviation safety, aviation security, air navigation, aviation’s environmental impact, and the economic advancement of air transportation.

Besides this international event, another big-ticket MICE event to happen in Cebu next year is the country’s hosting of the 36th Joint Commission Meeting for East Asia and the Pacific and the Commission for South Asia in 2024 of the UN World Tourism Organization.