Cebu to host ‘Days of Moscow’ festival

THE Philippine-Russian Business Assembly Inc. is set to hold the “Days of Moscow” in Cebu from May 23 to 29, 2026, marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the Russian Federation through a week-long program of cultural, sports, educational and business activities.

The event is being organized in partnership with the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Philippines and the Russkiy Mir Foundation, with activities aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and promoting economic and cultural cooperation between Cebu and Moscow.

Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Marat Ignatyevich Pavlov said the celebration reflects the “enduring friendship” between the two countries.

“The 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and the Philippines is a testament to an enduring friendship built on mutual respect and shared aspirations,” Pavlov said in a statement.

Russian Honorary Consul in Cebu Armi Lopez-Garcia said the event would provide opportunities for Cebuanos to engage directly with Russian culture and business.

Activities

Among the major highlights is the “Grandmaster Challenge: Philippine-Russian Open Chess Tournament,” organized with the Cebu Independent Chess Association. Qualifying rounds will be held on May 23 and 24 at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Russian chess grandmaster Ivan Popov is scheduled to arrive on May 28 for a simultaneous exhibition match against the tournament’s top 15 players at Nustar Resort and Casino. The winners and Popov will be recognized during a gala dinner on May 29.

An official Russian delegation composed of around 40 to 50 representatives is expected to arrive in Cebu on May 27 through Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The delegation’s itinerary includes educational, cultural and diplomatic engagements such as the opening of the “A.S. Pushkin: Life and Lyre” photo exhibition at the Russian Center in Mandaue City and the signing of partnership agreements involving the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) and other educational institutions.

A wreath-laying ceremony at the Museo Sugbo honoring Russian writer Leo Tolstoy is also scheduled, with participation from Russian Minister Sergey Cheremin, Ambassador Pavlov and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

On May 28, the delegation is expected to hold meetings with Cebu City and provincial officials, including Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, to discuss bilateral cooperation initiatives.

Business forum

A business forum on May 29 at the Capitol Social Hall will feature keynote speeches from Cheremin and Pavlov, followed by business-to-business matching sessions aimed at exploring trade and investment opportunities between Russian and Cebu-based enterprises.

The celebration will culminate in a gala dinner and the signing of the 2026–2028 Cooperation Program between the Moscow City Government and the Cebu Provincial Government.

Cultural performances by the Russian ensemble Lyubo-Milo and Filipino performers from the USPF musical ensemble will also be staged at SM City Cebu as part of the closing festivities. / KOC