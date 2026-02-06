Cebu to host Hyrox Fitness Challenge at Hoops Dome

CEBU will get the chance to try a tough but fun indoor fitness competition when the Awaken Outdoor Series – Hyrox 365 Fitness Club Edition takes place on Feb. 28, 2026, at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

“The Awaken Outdoor Series is the first to be held outside of a gym,” said event organizer and Hyrox athlete Joy Polloso. “Hyrox is very inclusive. It’s challenging, but anyone with passion can do it.”

The event is open to everyone — fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and even beginners — and gives participants a chance to experience the Hyrox competition.

“This is very inclusive. Anybody can do it,” said Anjo Resurreccion, a coach and Hyrox athlete.

“It’s for all ages. You can do it with your friends. It’s a great way to bond with your friends and family,” added Melvin Te of Awaken Cebu.

Nine challenge stations

The competition will have nine exercise stations:

800-meter run

SkiErg (600 meters)

Push-ups (40 reps)

Kettlebell deadlift to high pull (35 reps)

Burpees (40 reps)

RowErg (600 meters)

Farmer’s carry (150 meters)

Lunges (120 reps)

Wall balls (100 reps)

Competitors have three minutes to finish each station, with two minutes to switch between exercises.

Participants can sign up as singles, doubles, or triples — meaning they can compete alone or with friends.

Growing fitness in Cebu

“Everyone here in Cebu has passion. There’s no better place to start Hyrox than here,” said Culver Padilla of Awaken.

The organizers said the event is also about promoting healthy lifestyles, community participation, and well-managed fitness competitions.

The Awaken Outdoor Series – Hyrox 365 Fitness Club Edition hopes to introduce more people to this exciting sport and make Hyrox more popular in Cebu and nearby areas. / EKA