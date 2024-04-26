Cebu to host international bowlfest

SOME 200 local, national and international bowlers are expected to troop to Cebu for the Sugbu Grand National Doubles Open on Sept. 3 to 8 at the SM Seaside Cebu.

The event, organized by the Sugbuanon Bowlers United, is expected to attract some 150 bowlers nationwide and another 50 from abroad.

“We have invited Koreans, Japanese and Malaysian bowlers for the event, but so far, only the Koreans and Japanese have confirmed their participation,” said Edgar Alquezela, the president of Sugbu.

Alquezela said they have allocated some P800,000 in prizes for the event, with P100,000 going to the champion and P50,000 going to the runner-up.

The third placer will get P10,000, while the fourth placer will earn P5,000.

Alquezela said their event will have the 175 up and 175 below category, as well as the seniors and singles masters.

The event is sanctioned by the Philippine Bowling Federation and is expected to attract the best bowlers in the country and from Cebu.

Alquezela said among the prominent Cebuano bowlers who will be joining are national team member and Southeast Asian games silver medalist Alexis Sy-Reyes, Jomar and Cocoy Jumapao, GJ Buyco, Aui Padawan, Heber Alquez, Maeng Viloria, John Galindo, Gefre Buyco, Duke Gella, Luke Bolongan, Nestor Ranido, Manny Bueno, Rene Ceniza, Bel Suelto Jr. Arhtur Tapaya, and Clifford Tan.

Multititled 75-year-old Vivian Padawan is also expected to join as well as youth standouts Joma Avila and Michael John Villa. / ML