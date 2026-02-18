Cebu to host international youth basketball event

FOR the first time, Cebu City will host a big international basketball tournament for young players.

The Sinag Liga Asya (SLA) Junior World Showcase will happen from July 1 to 5 in different venues around Metro Cebu. The event aims to help young basketball players improve their skills and gain exposure by playing against teams from other countries.

The tournament was officially introduced during a press conference led by league chairman Rocky Chan, together with former PBA player EJ Feihl and veteran organizer Rey Alao.

Cebuano basketball star Dondon Hontiveros also attended and showed support for the league.

From the education sector, University of Cebu chairman Augusto Go said the event can help grow sports tourism in Cebu.

Chan previously helped organize the VisMin Super Cup during the pandemic and also brought the Pilipinas Super League to Cebu to highlight young Filipino talent.

The SLA first held its season in Pampanga, and last year’s tournament was hosted in Cagayan de Oro.

Teams from around the world

Organizers expect 50 or more teams to join. Some teams will come from the United States, Canada, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

The tournament will have five age divisions: 13-under, 15-under, 27-under, 19-under, and 23-under.

Organizers may also add a girls 17-under division if enough teams join.

The opening games will be held at the historic Cebu Coliseum. Other possible venues include the Mandaue City Sports Complex, Magnum Sports Complex, and Cebu City Sports Institute.

The league is working with the Department of Tourism and local governments to promote Cebu as a sports tourism destination. Support also comes from Senator Bong Go and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Why this event matters

League officials said Cebu is a perfect place to host because of its strong basketball culture and history of producing talented players.

The main goal of the SLA Junior World Showcase is to give young players — especially those outside major Manila leagues — a chance to show their talent and get noticed by bigger teams.

The 23-under division is expected to be very competitive, with strong foreign players and Fil-foreign athletes also joining the younger divisions. / JBM