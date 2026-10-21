Cebu to host Routes Asia 2028

Cebu will welcome Routes Asia back in 2028, with the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) named as the official host of the regional air service development event.

The announcement was made Oct. 21 during Routes World in Frankfurt, Germany. The 24th edition of Routes Asia will bring together airlines, airports, tourism organizations, and other aviation stakeholders focused on expanding air connectivity across the Asia-Pacific.

The event will return to Cebu nine years after it hosted Routes Asia in 2019, highlighting the destination’s continued growth as a major gateway and aviation hub for the Visayas and Mindanao.

MCIA handled 11.6 million passengers in 2025, with its new parallel runway expected to help increase capacity to up to 18 million passengers annually once both runways operate simultaneously. / CSL