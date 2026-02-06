Cebu to launch AI complaints hub

THE Cebu City Government is pushing for a P10.25-million Citizen Action Center (CAC) upgrade that aims to centralize public complaints, service requests and feedback into a single digital platform, replacing the City’s fragmented reporting channels.

The CAC will consolidate reports currently received through hotlines, social media, emails and walk-in complaints into a unified, AI-enabled system that allows citizens to track the status of their concerns in real time.

The resolution was moved by City Councilor Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella, chairman of the committee on information and communications technology (ICT), during the regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026. Labella emphasized the need to modernize frontline services and align City systems with existing digital initiatives, such as the ePayment Ordinance.

“Usa ni ka online platform kung asa ka pwede ka mo-report. Dili naka mangutana pa asa idulog ang reklamo ug makita gyud nimo ang updates ug kung nasolbad siya (It is an online platform where you can report. You won’t have to ask where to lodge a complaint and you will see updates and if your complaint has been resolved),” said Labella.

Implementing office

The Office of the Mayor will be the overall implementing office, while technical oversight for the project is assigned to the Management Information and Computer Services (Mics) department. Mics will be responsible for drafting technical specifications, conducting system and security evaluations and ensuring compliance with national ICT standards.

The CAC project, funded under the Office of the Mayor, is designed to automatically route complaints to concerned departments, monitor response times through service-level agreements and generate dashboards that allow City officials to track unresolved and recurring issues.

The system is intended to improve compliance with Republic Act (RA) 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act, which mandates faster processing times and greater transparency in government transactions.

Under the resolution, citizens will receive digital ticket numbers for each report filed through the platform, accessible via web and mobile devices, as well as chatbot-supported channels such as Facebook Messenger. The system is expected to support multiple languages and operate 24/7.

The CAC will be cloud-based, with a target uptime of 99.5 percent and the capacity to handle more than 100,000 concurrent users. Implementation is set over a 24-week period, including development, testing and deployment, with a three-year warranty.

Web portal upgrade

In a related development, the CAC will be integrated with a separate P5.3-million upgrade of the Cebu City Government web portal, also sponsored through the City Council. Mics is listed as the implementing office for the web portal project, which is funded under the 2024 budget.

The web portal upgrade will serve as the City’s primary online gateway for information and e-services, featuring a centralized content management system, transparency sections for procurement and budget disclosures and accessibility improvements aligned with national e-governance and web accessibility standards.

“Ang web portal kay ang online version na sa City Hall (The web portal is the online version of City Hall),” said Labella, adding that the portal will include all services, forms, announcements, schedules and even payment gateways.

It will be user-friendly and accessible through mobile phones, tablets and personal computers, said Labella.

Mics will also oversee cybersecurity safeguards and compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012 (RA 10173).

Labella said the initiatives will streamline service delivery and improve accountability, noting that the effectiveness of the systems will depend on sustained funding, enforcement of response deadlines and consistent compliance by City departments. / EHP