Cebu to pilot e-bus rollout in July

THE Cebu Provincial Government will deploy an initial fleet of 50 electric buses by July 2026 as part of efforts to modernize public transport and reduce fuel dependency.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro met with Global Electric Transport (GET) Philippines to coordinate route identification, including services for cities and island destinations such as Camotes and Bantayan.

Baricuatro said the initiative forms part of a broader push to upgrade mobility systems and lessen reliance on diesel-powered vehicles, in coordination with national agencies and private partners.

Provincial officials recently met with GET executives, led by president Freddie Tinga, to align plans for the rollout.

Financing model

In an interview on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix “Ace” Durano said the program is backed by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), with a financing scheme designed to ease the burden on transport operators.

Durano said rising fuel prices have made diesel-powered public utility vehicles increasingly expensive to operate, with costs reaching about P50 per kilometer.

He said electric buses offer a more viable alternative, with operating costs estimated at only P5 per kilometer.

Under the program, each unit costs around P4.5 million. Manufacturers will shoulder half the cost, while the remaining amount will be loaned to transport cooperatives through the DTI’s Small Business Corp.

“So, this transport coop will not have cash out. They will just pay based on their operations,” Durano said, adding that cooperatives can begin earning once the loan is repaid.

Operations and routes

Durano said the Provincial Government will take the lead in establishing routes based on commuter demand to ensure reliable service.

“It will start at the south and the north, from Naga to South Bus Terminal and North Bus Terminal to Danao,” he said in Cebuano.

He added that around 50 accredited transport cooperatives in the province may participate, although joining the program will be voluntary.

The program is designed to replace — not add to — existing vehicles on the road.

“What we are doing is, we will be replacing existing vehicles on the road, not add to them,” Durano said, addressing concerns about traffic congestion.

Durano said manufacturers will also handle maintenance and charging infrastructure in exchange for a share in revenues.

Charging stations are currently being prepared ahead of the July rollout.

The buses will also be equipped with a mobile application that allows commuters to track units in real time and purchase tickets in advance.

The Provincial Planning and Development Office is set to submit technical studies and a letter of intent to the DOTr and DTI to formalize the project.

The Province is also targeting expansion before September as part of Cebu’s long-term transition to a more sustainable public transport system, with routes planned across cities and municipalities, including island destinations such as Camotes and Bantayan.

Durano said the initiative reflects the Provincial Government’s goal of helping transport operators regain profitability by shifting to more cost-efficient vehicles. / CDF