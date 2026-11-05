Cebu to roll out 3-year digitalization roadmap

THE Cebu Provincial Government is implementing measures to strengthen cybersecurity and improve public services through digital transformation.

Under a three-year roadmap, the Provincial Government aims to modernize Capitol systems, strengthen data protection and prevent cyber threats that could disrupt essential public services.

The initiative follows an assessment conducted by the Capitol under the supervision of Paulo Uy, who leads its digitalization program. The findings were discussed during a Cybersecurity Summit held at the Capitol as part of Cybersecurity Month.

Uy presented the Cebu Province Digitalization Roadmap 2025–2028, which seeks to address technological gaps and secure the Capitol’s digital systems.

The upgraded systems are expected to improve revenue collection, healthcare services, public transactions, disaster response and other government operations.

According to the Capitol, the Provincial Government plans to integrate its systems to improve connectivity among provincial offices and make government services more accessible to communities through digitalization.

Upgrades

The roadmap includes upgrading firewall protection, intrusion detection and prevention systems, endpoint security, encryption and backup procedures, as well as establishing multi-site disaster recovery capabilities.

It also calls for stronger access controls and network segmentation to prevent security breaches from compromising the province’s entire digital infrastructure.

However, Uy emphasized that technology upgrades alone cannot guarantee cybersecurity.

He said government employees must also protect their login credentials, follow proper data-handling procedures and immediately report suspicious messages, unusual activities and potential security breaches.

In addition, the Capitol has designed systems for province-wide hazard mapping, early-warning system linkages, automated damage and needs assessments, and incident dashboards that municipalities can use to report emergencies and other incidents.

Implementation of the roadmap will run through 2028, with quarterly reviews to monitor progress. / ANV