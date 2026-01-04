Cebu to see cloudy skies, isolated storms

RESIDENTS of Cebu can expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, with a chance of localized thunderstorms, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Ana Dumdum, in a phone interview on Sunday, Jan. 4, said any rainfall will likely be isolated and short-lived, brought about by localized thunderstorms.

She said rainfall activity is expected to lessen as the shear line continues to shift northward, reducing its effects over Cebu.

A shear line is an invisible line in the sky where winds from different directions or speeds collide, often causing turbulence, strong gusts and sometimes sparking thunderstorms.

Pagasa Visayas reported that the weather disturbance led to scattered rain showers and cloudy skies on Sunday across a large portion of the Visayas.

The weather disturbance prompted the Municipality of Alegria to temporarily suspend all river-related activities until further notice due to unsafe conditions brought about by continuous heavy rainfall.

In an advisory on Sunday, authorities said water levels in local rivers have risen significantly and turned murky due to the shear line, making canyoneering and other river-based activities hazardous.

The suspension includes all activities at Kanlaob River, covering the Kanlaob and Wonderfalls routes, as well as Cambais Falls.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 6, Dumdum said hotter weather conditions are forecast to prevail across Cebu, as fairer skies and warmer temperatures begin to dominate.

Cloud clusters

The weather agency is also monitoring a cloud cluster located west of Palawan.

However, this system has not developed into a low-pressure area (LPA) and its likelihood of intensifying remains low as of this writing.

In the coming days, particularly from the second week of January until the 15th, cloud clusters may persist over Western Palawan, with a possible circulation developing.

As of Sunday, no LPA has formed, and no potential weather disturbance has been observed on the eastern side of the country within the Philippine Area of Responsibility. / DPC