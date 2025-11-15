Cebu to see cloudy skies, scattered rains

RESIDENTS of Cebu are expected to experience cloudy skies and scattered rains throughout the weekend due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), according to the state weather bureau.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Ana Dumdum told SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, that the weather system will bring cloudiness and light, to at times, moderate-to-heavy rains across the region.

As of Saturday afternoon, Pagasa has not monitored any low-pressure area or typhoon within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

“Those in highly susceptible areas should stay alert. Even if we do not have a storm, the ITCZ can still bring rains,” Dumdum said in Cebuano.

The ITCZ is expected to recede after Monday, Nov. 17, but localized thunderstorms remain possible.

Dumdum explained that the ITCZ is common during this season as winds from the Northern and Southern Hemispheres converge near the equator, resulting in cloudiness and rains, especially in the evening.

The converging air is forced upward, producing clouds, thunderstorms, and heavy rainfall.

The ITCZ plays a major role in shaping tropical climate patterns, including the alternation of rainy and dry seasons near the equator.

Dumdum advised the public to continue monitoring updates from Pagasa for latest developments.

She warned that localized flash floods and landslides may also occur in vulnerable areas and reminded residents to always remain vigilant. / DPC