Cebu to see fair but hot weather

Summary:

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Manny Agbay reported Cebu can expect fair weather with localized thunderstorms and isolated rain showers in mountain barangays during the afternoon and evening.

Hot weather will persist across the province with the heat index expected to reach a danger-zone temperature of 42 degrees Celsius.

Under Pagasa’s classification system, a 42-degree heat index falls into the danger zone where heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

Cebu can expect fair weather with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, according to the state weather bureau.

Manny Agbay, a weather specialist for the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas, said the province will experience fair weather, though isolated rains may fall in mountain barangays during the afternoon and evening.

No letup

Agbay said hot weather will persist despite the localized thunderstorms, with the heat index expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, measures how hot the air feels to the human body by combining relative humidity with the air temperature.

As shown in Pagasa’s effect-based classification system, temperatures between 33 and 41 degrees Celsius fall under extreme caution, where heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, while temperatures from 42 to 51 degrees Celsius enter the danger zone, making heat stroke probable with continued exposure. / DPC