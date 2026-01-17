Cebu to see mostly sunny skies during Sinulog

FESTIVAL-GOERS can expect generally sunny weather as Cebu celebrates the Sinulog Festival on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, state weather forecasters said, with rain unlikely during the main activities.

Weather specialist Ana Dumdum of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Visayas said Cebu, including Metro Cebu, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a low chance of rainfall.

She said the province will generally have sunny intervals, adding that the light rains experienced earlier were due to tropical disturbance “Ada” near Eastern Visayas.

“From Sunday, the whole of Cebu, including Metro Cebu, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a low chance of rain,” Dumdum said in Cebuano. “This means we can expect mostly sunny conditions.”

Winds will be moderate over northern Cebu, while light to moderate winds are expected across the rest of the province, including Cebu City, she said.

Pagasa, however, warned of possible isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon due to intense heat that could trigger convective cloud formation. Dumdum said any rainfall is expected to be localized unless severe thunderstorms develop.

Weather conditions are expected to remain largely the same from Monday, Jan. 19, to Wednesday, Jan. 21, with partly cloudy skies and continued sunny intervals.

Meanwhile, Pagasa issued a heat advisory, with the heat index on Sinulog day forecast to fall under the “extreme caution” category at 34 to 38 degrees Celsius, particularly around midday.

“This could pose risks, especially for Sinulog dancers and participants,” Dumdum said. “We advise everyone to stay hydrated.” / DPC