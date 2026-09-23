Cebu to see partly cloudy skies, isolated rain showers

CEBU is experiencing partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, with chances of isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Mark Gales, in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Wednesday, said there is no direct impact expected from the tropical depression being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As of 10 a.m., the tropical depression was located around 1,855 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

Gales said the system’s trough is affecting parts of Eastern Visayas and Caraga but is not expected to directly affect Central Visayas.

For Cebu, residents can expect partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with possible isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, particularly as localized thunderstorms develop.

Residents are advised to remain alert during thunderstorms, particularly for sudden heavy rain, strong winds and possible localized flooding. / DPC