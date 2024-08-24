Cebu tourism forum promises investment opportunities

CEBU’s commitment to enhancing international partnerships and boosting its tourism industry took center stage during the first Cebu Tourism Investment Forum held in a hotel in Mandaue City on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

The tourism investment forum, part of Cebu Province’s 455th founding anniversary celebrations, focused on investment opportunities, digital transformation, and tourism development.

The forum was the culmination of a recent trade mission to Russia led by Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia on May 31.

During Garcia’s trip in May, the Provincial Government renewed and expanded its ties with Saint Petersburg.

Garcia and Saint Petersburg Gov. Alexander Beglov signed an agreement to renew the sisterhood ties between the two regions, further solidifying their economic collaboration.

The agreement aimed to expand their cooperation in the fields of tourism, and socio-cultural and economic development.

Mark Anthony Ynoc, president of the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), told reporters on Thursday, Aug. 22, that the forum aimed to position Cebu as a prime investment destination.

“Basically, this is the result of our trip to Russia with Gov. Gwen, the trade mission that we did, this is to exchange ideas and best practices and also even technologies,” Ynoc said.

He said the forum helped foster deeper business collaborations and learning from Russian delegates. Ynoc added that tourism was a key topic, given the strong interest from Russian tourists.

Ynoc said the forum also saw the formation of a new alliance between Cebu’s medical professionals and their counterparts in Russia.

“This partnership aims to foster bilateral connections in areas such as scientific research, education, and innovation in the medical field, including oncology,” he added.

The event was attended by a 20-member delegation from Saint Petersburg and saw participation from 225 representatives across various sectors, including chambers of commerce and businesses.

During the forum, MCCI signed memorandums of understanding with prominent Russian business organizations, including the Saint-Petersburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry. / CAV