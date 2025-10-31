Cebu tourism ‘has work ahead’

WHILE Cebu’s tourism sector remains resilient, there is still much work to be done to strengthen its preparedness against natural calamities, according to a provincial official.

“Tourism, I think, has so much to do. I do not want to say that it has relaxed, but the frequency of calamities has really increased in recent times. Before, we usually expected them toward the end of the year, but earthquakes are not as predictable or frequent,” Provincial Tourism head Rowena Montecillo said in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu and Superbalita Cebu on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025.

While the new administration’s focus is on sustainable and resilient tourism, she clarified that the tourism sector is not unprepared but must continue improving its coordination and readiness in disaster response.

“I’m not saying that it’s not ready, but there is so much to do, and we are grateful and happy that the Governor is giving us the support,” she said.

Ongoing assessment

Montecillo made the statement as the Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) continues its post-disaster assessment of tourism establishments in northern Cebu following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Bogo City on Sept. 30.

The assessment, conducted in coordination with the Provincial Engineering Office, forms part of the recovery program of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro.

“Our team has already started conducting needs assessments in affected areas in the north. The last site we will revisit is Tabuelan since there are still several establishments there that need to be checked,” Montecillo said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

She added that while several tourism enterprises in northern Cebu sustained damage, operations in southern towns such as Alegria and Badian remain normal.

“Not all areas were affected. Bantayan Island and Malapascua are open, though there are challenges in crossing, while Camotes Island is also operational,” she said.

Despite the damage in the north, Montecillo said Cebu’s tourism remains stable, recording a 10-percent increase in domestic tourist arrivals as of Oct. 17.

“That keeps us hopeful that it is not going to be that bad at all,” she said, adding that the figures reflect the continued interest of local travelers to visit Cebu despite the calamity.

She also said the start of the peak travel season, which typically begins in October, is helping maintain the flow of visitors to the province’s southern destinations.

Misinformation

Montecillo warned against misinformation spreading on social media, which she said has contributed to travel cancellations and public confusion.

“There are posts saying tourists should not go to Bantayan even if it’s not true. That contributes to cancellations and affects the whole province,” she said.

She emphasized that false information does not only harm the affected towns but also impacts the livelihoods of communities that depend on tourism.

For this year, the tourism recovery plan focuses on continued assessment, budgeting and marketing strategies to help the sector rebound.

While the PTO cannot directly fund private businesses, Montecillo said assistance programs are available through the Department of Trade and Industry.

“We can only do so much, but our goal is to make sure that tourism continues to thrive and that the recovery process benefits the entire province,” she said. / CDF