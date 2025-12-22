Cebu tourism sees cautious rebound in 2026

CEBU’S tourism industry is heading into 2026 with cautious optimism after a volatile 2025 marked by natural calamities, uneven foreign demand and high travel costs, as industry players bank on expanded air connectivity and a stronger meetings and events pipeline to lift arrivals.

Mia Singson-Leon, president of the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu (HRRAC), said 2025 showed signs of recovery but remained challenged, particularly in the first half, as operators navigated weaker inflows from key international markets and disruptions to domestic travel.

“Domestic tourism proved to be the industry’s stabilizer this year, especially after the earthquakes and flooding, with local travelers filling rooms and supporting occupancy,” Singson-Leon said.

Cebu was struck by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 30, followed five weeks later, on Nov. 4, by Typhoon Tino, which triggered widespread flooding.

Uneven recovery in 2025

Cebu’s tourism performance in 2025 was mixed. Arrivals from South Korea — historically the island’s largest international market — declined early in the year, though numbers have since improved as more flights returned to Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Singson-Leon said domestic tourism — including the domestic meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) segment — continued to drive growth, with more than 7.7 million arrivals recorded in Mactan, while international arrivals exceeded 2.6 million, up two percent from a year earlier.

Cebu also began to attract more diversified international markets, supported by the expansion of direct air services. Early this month, Firefly Airlines launched flights from Kuala Lumpur, alongside new services by Vietnam Airlines from Hanoi and Jetstar Australia from Brisbane.

South Korean connectivity was further strengthened, with Aero K Airlines set to launch a direct Cebu–Cheongju route on Dec. 30, while capacity on the Cebu–Incheon route increased following the deployment of T’way Air’s A330 aircraft, welcomed on Dec. 12. Cebu also launched its first direct service to Guam via Philippine Airlines.

Mice to anchor growth

Mice, according to Singson-Leon, is expected to play a larger role in sustaining tourism growth, with Cebu preparing to host more national and international events, starting with the 45th Asean Tourism Forum from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2026. The forum will bring together Asean tourism ministers, national tourism organizations, senior officials, Travex exhibitors, international buyers and media, promoting the region as a single tourism destination.

Beyond Cebu, other Asean meetings and cultural events scheduled throughout 2026 will be hosted in cities including Manila, Bohol, Boracay, Laoag, Iloilo, Tagaytay and Clark.

Several large venues are set to open in Cebu in 2026, including the Mactan Expo, SM Arena and what is expected to be the country’s largest SMX Convention Center, further strengthening the island’s Mice capacity.

HRRAC is also working with government agencies and private-sector partners to attract more business events, positioning Cebu as a competitive regional Mice destination.

This year, Cebu also launched its first-ever Cebu Mice Guidebook, developed by the Cebu Mice Alliance in partnership with the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Department of Tourism. The guidebook serves as a reference for event organizers, investors and corporate groups, highlighting Cebu’s venues, facilities, accommodations, service providers and cultural attractions.

Challenges persist, new campaign

However, despite improving demand, challenges persist. Singson-Leon said high domestic airfares, transport connectivity, traffic congestion and safety concerns continue to weigh on competitiveness, particularly as travelers compare Cebu with other regional destinations such as Thailand and Vietnam.

Looking ahead, HRRAC is optimistic about 2026, prioritizing the Mice market and higher international arrivals through new markets and targeted promotions such as the recently launched “Visit Cebu” campaign, a tripartite initiative involving the Department of Tourism, Cebu Pacific and HRRAC.

Under the program, international tourists flying directly to Cebu from markets including Korea, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong and Thailand may avail themselves of complimentary stays at participating hotels and resorts.

“This aims to reinvigorate Cebu tourism and foster strong recovery from the calamities of 2025,” Singson-Leon said. / KOC