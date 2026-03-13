Cebu towns, cities to revive price monitoring councils

AT LEAST 25 of the 50 local government units (LGUs) in Cebu Province have committed to reactivate their Local Price Coordinating Councils (LPCCs) to help curb unreasonable price increases.

The commitment was made by mayors and regional heads of government agencies during a meeting at the Capitol on Thursday, March 12, 2026, according to the Cebu Provincial Government.

The move comes as government agencies monitor possible price changes caused by global events, including tensions in the Middle East that could affect fuel and basic commodity prices.

Marivic Aguilar, director of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Cebu Province, welcomed the development. She said the LPCCs will strengthen monitoring of basic necessities and prime commodities to make sure consumers can still buy affordable goods.

Councils mandated under the Price Act

Aguilar said the creation of LPCCs is required under Republic Act 7581, also known as the Price Act. The law, later amended by Republic Act 10623, protects consumers by stabilizing prices of basic necessities and setting rules against unfair price increases during emergencies.

She said some LPCCs in Cebu became inactive for different reasons. Many local governments knew the councils were important but did not prioritize them when there were no major price spikes or market disruptions.

Aguilar said other factors included competing priorities of LGUs such as disaster response, post-pandemic recovery and devolved health services. She also cited limited resources in smaller towns, lack of awareness of how the councils operate and the need for stronger coordination between LGUs, the provincial government and national agencies.

Cordova Mayor Cesar Suan, president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines Cebu Chapter, committed on behalf of the Province’s 44 municipal mayors to activate their LPCCs, Aguilar said.

Under the Local Government Code, LGUs can enforce penalties against retailers who violate price regulations.

More councils expected to reopen

As of Friday, only 10 LGUs in Cebu had active LPCCs.

Those that committed to reactivate their councils include the cities of Bogo, Danao and Mandaue and the municipalities of Alegria, Tuburan, Balamban, Pinamungajan, Consolacion, Daanbantayan and Dalaguete.

Aguilar said Lapu-Lapu City has also activated its LPCC, although the highly urbanized city operates independently from the province.

She expects the number of active councils to increase after Thursday’s meeting, calling it a “developing number.”

Authorities say supply of goods remains stable

In a statement posted Thursday on the Provincial Government’s Facebook page, DTI Cebu consumer protection chief lawyer Airene Abapo urged local governments to intensify price monitoring in public markets and retail stores and impose sanctions on violators.

Abapo said current monitoring shows that supplies and prices of basic goods remain stable and within the suggested retail price. She also assured the public there is no need for panic buying, noting the country has a three-month buffer stock.

Department of Energy 7 Director Rene Sevilla also asked LGUs to help monitor fuel supply and prices because the agency has limited manpower.

Sevilla said about 90 percent of the country’s fuel supply is imported, mostly from the Middle East, which makes local prices sensitive to global developments. He added that contingency plans are in place in case disruptions affect the oil supply chain. / CDF