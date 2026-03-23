Cebu transport groups call for service contracting amid rising fuel costs

TRANSPORT leaders in Cebu are urging changes in the public transport system to shield drivers from rising fuel costs. During a demonstration on Monday, March 23, 2026, the groups urged the government to accelerate service contracting, which they described as the only way to make the industry sustainable.

The call was raised during a meeting between transport leaders and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Region 7 Director Abosamen Matuan. The groups, including Partidong Mangagawa–Sentro Cebu, the National Confederation of Transport Workers Union and the National Federation of Transport Cooperatives, said the current boundary system is no longer viable.

Under the proposed service contracting model, the government would pay operators based on distance traveled or the number of trips completed. The groups said the system would provide drivers with more stable income and reduce pressure to compete for passengers to cover fuel expenses.

Urgent relief needed

In addition to long-term reforms, the groups presented several immediate demands to help drivers meet rising costs:

Faster fuel subsidies: The groups called for the immediate release of financial aid to help cover fuel costs.

Lower fuel taxes: The groups backed proposals to suspend the excise tax on fuel to ease costs.

Fare adjustments: Operators expressed frustration over delays in fare increase petitions, particularly for provincial bus routes.

Transport leaders said some drivers are leaving the industry for delivery jobs, where income is more predictable. They warned that the trend could reduce the number of jeepneys and buses on the road and worsen transport access for commuters.

Matuan said he would relay the concerns to the national office. He also urged the groups not to stage a “tigil pasada,” or transport strike, and instead continue discussions with the government.

Matuan reminded the groups to submit a final, verified list of qualified drivers by March 25, saying the document is required for the release of financial assistance.

Matuan said the LTFRB recognizes the difficulties faced by bus operators amid stalled fare increase petitions. He added that fuel prices remain affected by global developments. “Authorities do not know when tensions in the Middle East will ease,” he said, adding that pressure from fuel costs could continue.