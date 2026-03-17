Cebu transport groups slam ‘insufficient’ fare hike

CEBU-BASED transport groups expressed mixed reactions to the newly approved nationwide Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) fare hike, describing the increase as too small to offset rising fuel and operating costs driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Greg Perez, president of Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston)-Cebu, criticized the P1 increase in the minimum fare for traditional jeepneys as “insufficient,” especially as global fuel prices continue to climb.

While the Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives (FCTC) welcomed the P2 hike for modern jeepneys, FCTC president Ellen Maghanoy highlighted its inadequacy in covering operational expenses.

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez announced the fare adjustment following approval from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Under the new rates, the minimum fare for traditional jeepneys will increase from P13 to P14. Modern jeepneys will now charge a minimum fare of P17, up from P15.

The LTFRB also approved a 10-centavo increase in the rate for succeeding kilometers for modern jeepneys, moving from P2.20 to P2.30. Traditional jeepneys will see a 20-centavo increase, from P1.80 to P2 per succeeding kilometer.

In a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Perez said the adjustment fails to reflect the actual financial strain faced by drivers and operators.

“The amount of the fare increase is an insult for drivers and operators,” Perez said, noting that the costs of fuel, vehicle maintenance, and daily expenses continue to rise.

Maghanoy stated in a separate interview that diesel prices have reached P90 per liter, with the possibility of hitting P100 per liter in the coming weeks.

She noted that fuel expenses now account for 60 percent to 70 percent of total operating costs, up from 40 percent previously. Operators are also burdened by monthly amortizations and the rising cost of spare parts.

“If we compute it monthly, operations are either at break-even or already at a net loss,” Maghanoy said.

Despite the hike, she acknowledged the impact on passengers but emphasized that transport groups are also struggling to survive.

Ongoing tensions in the Middle East could further push up global oil prices, worsening the financial pressure on PUV operators.

LTFRB Chairman Vigor Mendoza II said the adjustments were based on cost analyses and consultations, citing fuel prices, maintenance expenses, and geopolitical tensions as key factors.

The agency stated the fare increase will take effect once operators secure updated fare matrices and display them inside their units.

The rising fuel prices have prompted the national leadership of Piston to announce a nationwide transport strike from March 19 to 20.

Perez confirmed that Piston-Cebu will join the protest actions. (EHP)