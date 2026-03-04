Cebu Transport Groups: Why subsidies are better than fare hikes

CEBU’s transport cooperatives are pushing for government fuel subsidies instead of raising fares to protect commuters from the rising cost of travel. As global oil prices climb due to tensions in the Middle East, drivers and operators say they would rather have direct financial help than pass the burden onto the passengers who rely on them every day.

Choosing stability over fare hike

The Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives (FCTC) has formally asked the government for fuel subsidies and service contracting rather than an immediate fare increase. Ellen Maghanoy, president of the FCTC, explained on Tuesday, March 4, 2026, that the group wants to prevent more price hikes because commuters are already struggling.

“We support measures that will prevent further increases in petroleum products because commuters will be heavily affected,” Maghanoy said.

Rising cost of driving

For public utility vehicles (PUVs), fuel makes up about 50 percent of daily operating costs. Recently, diesel prices from some suppliers jumped from P49 per liter to P59 per liter.

This price spike is hitting operators hard. Many are still paying back bank loans for modern jeepneys and are still recovering from the economic damage caused by the September 2025 earthquake and Typhoon Tino in November 2025.

How subsidy program works

Operators are calling for the government to activate a P2.5 billion national fuel subsidy program. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed that these funds are released once crude oil prices hit $80 a barrel.

Key facts about the subsidy:

Who gets it: Drivers of modern and traditional jeepneys, UV Express, TNVS, and other public vehicles.

Tricycles: Support for tricycle drivers will be handled through their local government units.

How to use it: The subsidy is loaded onto cards to be used at accredited gas stations; it cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Why a fare hike is the last resort

While raising fares might seem like an easy fix, it is actually very risky for the local economy. Transport leaders point to three main reasons why they are avoiding it:

Debt: Cooperatives must make monthly bank payments for new modern jeepneys. Climate Recovery: The region is still healing from recent natural disasters. The Ripple Effect: If fares go up, the cost of living rises for students and workers, which could lead to fewer people using public transport.

What to monitor

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is now urging drivers to check their "Pantawid Pasada" subsidy cards. If a card is expired or missing, it needs to be replaced at the Land Bank of the Philippines as soon as possible to avoid delays.

The success of this plan depends on how fast the government can distributed the funds and whether global oil prices stay high. For now, Cebu’s transport sector is looking to the government to act as a "shock absorber" so that the people of Cebu don't have to pay more at the terminal. With TPM