Cebu transport groups will not join 3-day strike

MEMBERS of the transport group Pinagkaisang Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston) may have committed to participate in a nationwide transportation holiday, but various local transportation firms have confirmed that they will not be joining the protest so as not to hamper public transportation.

Twenty transportation firms in Cebu sent two separate letters to the office of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 7 last Thursday, Nov 16, 2023, expressing their intent to continue operations amid the planned nationwide transport holiday.

The letters, copies of which were furnished to SunStar Cebu, emphasized that the groups do not want to disrupt the “day-to-day activities of the riding public.”

Last Wednesday, Nov. 15, Piston announced that it will hold a three-day nationwide strike starting Monday, Nov. 20, to protest the Dec. 31 deadline for the consolidation of traditional public utility jeepneys, as part of the National Government’s Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

But Piston Cebu president Gregory Perez, in a statement issued on Friday, Nov. 17, said they will only hold a one-day strike on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

He said they didn’t want to disrupt the fiesta and activities of the Nuestra Señora de Regla in Lapu-Lapu City on Nov. 20 and 21.

Continue operations

In the letter signed by the 10-member Federation of Cebu Transport Cooperatives and Julie Flores, current president of the Cebu Provincial Transport Cooperative, they reasserted their dedication to delivering public transportation services.

Members include El Pardo Transport Cooperative, Pit-os Talamban & Mandaue Transport Cooperative, Lahug Apas Transport Cooperative, Lamadotrasco, Inayawan Transport Cooperative, Kalunasan Operators and Drivers Trans. Cooperative, CLMDOT Transport Cooperative, Mandaue Transport Cooperative, Mabolo Transport Cooperative, and Banawa Transport Cooperative.

Nine Lapu-Lapu City-based transportation cooperatives, including Lamadotrasco, Utsi, Udotco, Celamco, Lamdoa, Lacomdotco, Feltoda, MIMPC, and LLCDOA, also affirmed their commitment to sustaining operations.

Lamadotrasco is a member of the two transport cooperatives.

In a separate letter, Leah Torrenueva, president of Kaluha Twin Trading Services Corp., said, “We recognize the vital role that public transportation plays in the daily lives of countless individuals, connecting communities, and facilitating economic activities.”

Piston’s protest

Perez said the protest strike is geared towards conveying the group’s dissatisfaction with the imminent deadline for franchise consolidation, a facet of the National Government’s PUVMP, which they denounce as a “large-scale business venture.”

He outlined their opposition to what they deem as excessively priced modern mini-buses, compelling operators to franchise these in lieu of traditional ones.

While initially priced at P2.8 million per unit, the cost has surged to P4 million following President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s recommendation to procure electric and solar models.

Piston Cebu is also championing the removal of the franchise consolidation requirement, allowing those who previously complied to rescind their individual franchises.

Moreover, Perez said they are advocating for the continued inclusion of both modern and traditional jeepneys on Bus Rapid Transit routes in Cebu, along with the restoration of five-year franchises for all PUVs and modified PUV routes.

In an interview with militant leader Jamie Paglinawan of Bayan Central Visayas last Friday, he said there are at least 200 jeepney drivers under Piston Cebu.

As of October, Cebu had 1,800 traditional jeepneys and 1,327 modern jeepneys, according to LTFRB 7 Director Eduardo Montealo Jr.

Negros Oriental

In a letter dated Saturday, Nov. 18, addressed to Montealto, the Bindoy Mabinay Bais Transport Cooperative in Negros Oriental also said they do not support the upcoming three-day nationwide strike.

They also expressed support for the PUVMP.

“The cooperative acknowledges the fact that climate change has greatly affected our country and we in transport sector being a major contributor to emission of carbon dioxide have the responsibility to shift on the use of better, environment friendly transportation units,” they said.