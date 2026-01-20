Cebu tri-cities extend biz permit deadline

CEBU City, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu have announced extensions for 2026 business tax payments and Mayor’s Permit renewals. The move gives business owners more flexibility to comply with local regulations.

In Cebu City, permit renewals began Jan. 5 and will run until Jan. 30, 2026. This extension was authorized by a Jan. 6 Sangguniang Panlungsod resolution.

Transactions start at 8:00 a.m. daily. To reduce crowding at City Hall, satellite offices are open at SM Seaside City (near the LTO) and Robinsons Galleria (fourth floor).

The City Government also encouraged taxpayers to use its online payment facility through the official Cebu City website and to scan the QR code provided for advance completion of the Mayor’s Business Permit application.

Failure to pay by Jan. 30 will result in a 25 percent surcharge, plus two percent monthly interest on the unpaid amount.

City officials urged early payment to avoid penalties, long queues, and delays. The notice was signed by Emma Villarete, Officer-in-Charge of the Cebu City Treasurer’s Office.

Mandaue City also extended the deadline for business permit applications and business tax payments to provide relief to business owners affected by recent calamities, including flooding and the earthquake.

Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) head Lawyer August Lizer Malate said the extension was authorized by the City Council and approved by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano.

The application deadline is now Jan. 25. Business owners who submit their applications online on or before January 25 will not be considered late filers and will be given until Jan. 31, 2026 to pay their business taxes without penalties, surcharges, or additional fees.

Applications filed after Jan. 25 will face a 25 percent surcharge and monthly interest. Malate noted that 11,000 applications are already being processed.

In Lapu-Lapu City, the renewal deadline is now Jan. 30, 2026. However, assessment requirements must be submitted by Jan. 28. Operating hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday; Saturday operations have been discontinued.

All three cities advised business owners to utilize these extensions to ensure uninterrupted operations in 2026. / CAV, ABC, DPC