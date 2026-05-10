Cebu, tri-cities praised for Asean summit hosting

THE Asean 2026 National Organizing Council (NOC) has expressed its appreciation to Cebu Province and the tri-cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue for their crucial role in the successful hosting of the 48th Asean Summit and Related Meetings.

In a statement, the Asean NOC Office of the Director-General for Operations, the implementing arm of the National Organizing Council under the Office of the President, said the Summit showcased Filipino hospitality, bayanihan and whole-of-nation cooperation.

Asean NOC director-general for operations Hellen De La Vega said the success of the regional gathering was made possible through the shared commitment and close coordination among government agencies, private institutions and local communities.

“We are deeply grateful to every agency, partner, worker, volunteer and especially the people of Cebu, whose dedication and support allowed us to showcase the best of the Filipino spirit to Asean and the world,” De La Vega said.

The Asean NOC highlighted the instrumental role played by the Cebu Organizing Council and the tri-city area in supporting preparations for the Leaders’ Summit.

It cited the strong coordination and readiness demonstrated by the Cebu Provincial Government, the Cebu City Government, the Lapu-Lapu City Government, the Mandaue City Government and the Municipality of Cordova.

According to the Asean NOC, the support from Cebu’s local governments demonstrated the province’s capability to host international engagements of significant scale.

The organizing body also thanked national government agencies, Asean NOC committees, security and protocol teams, healthcare and emergency responders, media and communications personnel, technical teams, logistics groups and volunteers who helped ensure the smooth conduct of the summit.

Special recognition was likewise given to Megaworld Corp. and The Mactan Newtown, along with hotels, venue partners, tourism stakeholders and mobility providers that accommodated Asean leaders, delegates and guests throughout the event.

De La Vega also extended gratitude to Cebu residents, particularly those in Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and Cordova, for their patience and cooperation during the summit.

“Most especially, we thank the people of Cebu, particularly the residents of Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City and Cordova, for your patience, discipline, understanding and wholehearted support throughout the summit. Your generosity allowed Asean and the world to experience the best of the Filipino spirit,” she said.

The Asean NOC said the Philippines would continue its Asean chairmanship journey throughout 2026 guided by the same spirit of solidarity and cooperation that marked the Cebu summit. / KOC