Cebu tri-cities push final preparations for 48th Asean Summit

WITH just weeks to go before the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Naitons (Asean) Summit, Cebu’s tri-cities are entering the final stretch of preparations, with officials reporting that security, infrastructure and operational systems are nearing full readiness for one of the region’s most important diplomatic gatherings.

The summit, scheduled for May 7 to 8, 2026, will be primarily held at the Mactan Expo and is expected to draw heads of state from Southeast Asia, along with around 3,000 delegates, staff and international media.

During a press briefing on Thursday, April 23, the Cebu Provincial Organizing Committee said overall readiness is now at about 80 percent. Gov. Pamela Baricuatro said key systems, including security, emergency response and hospital “Code Blue” readiness, are largely in place, with remaining efforts focused on final inspections, dry runs and coordination refinements.

Operations

Cebu will serve as a central support hub for the summit, with major operational areas including the South Road Properties, the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway corridor and the NuStar Resort and Casino area, which are routes expected to be used for delegate movement. Local officials, including Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano, are overseeing parallel preparations across their jurisdictions to establish traffic management plans, security deployment, cleanup drives and public information campaigns that guide residents on expected road closures and alternative routes.

Environment

In Lapu-Lapu City, where the main venue is located, preparations include intensified traffic control, fire prevention measures and large-scale cleanup operations, particularly in Punta Engaño, where hotels are already fully booked. Environmental efforts have also ramped up across Cebu, including daily street sweeping and sanitation drives in key corridors and coastal communities such as Barangay Pasil. Archival clarified that welcome tarpaulins along the expressway are meant to showcase Cebu’s identity rather than conceal nearby communities, while cleanup efforts continue in coordination with national agencies.

Beautification

Meanwhile, Mandaue City is also about 80 percent ready, with officials describing preparations as being in the finishing touches stage as cleaning operations, social welfare interventions and beautification projects continue along Ouano Ave. Authorities are also addressing challenges such as the presence of street dwellers along key routes through constant coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Security

On the security front, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has begun full deployment planning, assigning more than 500 personnel to secure roads, hotels, and other key areas, while another 500 officers have been deployed to assist in Lapu-Lapu City. MCPO Director Col. Cirilo Acosta Jr. said authorities are preparing for an influx not only of official delegates but also support staff and accompanying family members, prompting heightened security in accommodations and major transit routes ahead of the deployment expected to begin one to two weeks before the summit.

Despite some ministerial meetings shifting to virtual platforms because of the ongoing Middle East conflict, the Leaders’ Summit will proceed as scheduled. Officials across Cebu are urging public cooperation as preparations enter their final phase, with Governor Baricuatro noting that Cebu’s selection among 82 provinces underscores the importance of delivering a safe, organized and welcoming experience for visiting delegates. / CAV, ABC