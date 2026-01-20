Cebu U-16 team stays alive in regionals

CEBU Regional Football Association (CRFA) scored its first win in the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) U-16 Boys National Championship Regional Qualifiers with a 1-0 victory over Eastern Visayas Regional Football Association (EVRFA) on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026, at the SJRI football pitch in San Carlos City.

Gabriel Quidlat scored the winning goal in the 85th minute of regulation, giving CRFA the much-needed three points.

CRFA started its campaign with a 0-0 draw against Negros Oriental-Siquijor Regional Football Association (Nosirfa) last Sunday.

The victory kept CRFA’s hopes of advancing to the National Finals alive.

As of press time, CRFA sits in third with four points.

Negros Oriental Regional Football Association (Norfa) leads the standings with six points, followed by Nosirfa with four.

Iloilo-Guimaras Regional Football Association (IGRFA) is fourth with three points.

CRFA next faces IGRFA on Wednesday in a must-win match before closing its campaign against host Norfa on Friday. / EKA