Cebu unifies truck bans, cuts costs

BUSINESSES in Metro Cebu are set to see lower logistics costs and fewer delivery delays after local government units (LGUs) agreed to synchronize truck ban schedules, a move expected to ease supply chain bottlenecks and reduce operating expenses.

The agreement, which standardizes truck ban hours from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with no restrictions on Sundays and holidays, is seen to significantly reduce idle time for cargo vehicles and improve delivery turnaround.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is set to issue an executive order setting uniform truck ban hours for LGUs under Cebu Province, while urging the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu to align with a common framework.

The policy direction emerged from a Capitol consultation on April 30, 2026, attended by traffic managers from Danao City to Carcar City, along with local officials including Val Chiong and Neneth Reluya.

Business groups welcomed the move, citing its immediate impact on supply chain efficiency and costs.

Mark Anthony Ynoc, immediate past president of Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said harmonizing schedules across Cebu City, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, Talisay, Minglanilla, Consolacion and Liloan would eliminate costly delays caused by inconsistent regulations.

“It was positive. We all decided not to lift the truck ban due to the Asean Summit and the upcoming opening of classes, but we agreed to synchronize schedules,” Ynoc said.

He noted that fragmented truck bans have forced trucks to idle for six to 10 hours daily at city borders, driving up logistics costs through overtime pay, night differentials, meals and other expenses.

“Definitely a big help. This shall reduce the average idle time of trucks… Instead, we can save on these costs and allocate more to rising fuel prices, giving businesses some room not to pass on costs to consumers,” he added.

Ynoc warned that uncoordinated policies have already imposed heavy financial burdens on companies, with some firms scaling down operations or cutting jobs due to inefficiencies.

“The current uncoordinated bans across cities threaten supply chains, raise inflation, and hurt Cebu’s competitiveness as an investment hub,” he said, describing the situation as a “logistical chokehold.”

He added that delivery delays have resulted in missed schedules, revenue losses, higher fuel consumption and penalties, while also accelerating fleet wear and worsening traffic congestion as companies deploy more trucks to meet demand.

“Fragmented truck bans are no longer sustainable,” Ynoc said. “A unified lifting of the truck ban, followed by smart, coordinated policies, will lower the cost of goods, protect jobs, and most of all, keep Cebu as the economic engine of the Visayas.”

The planned executive order is expected to serve as the basis for local ordinances, ensuring consistent implementation across Metro Cebu and laying the groundwork for longer-term logistics and traffic management reforms. / KOC