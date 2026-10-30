Cebu United, ANS show dominance

Don Juan United FC, also from San Carlos City in Negros Occidental, claimed the Under-12 championship.

In the Boys 14 division, Cebu United beat the championship against Don Bosco B, while ANS defeated Makati FC-A for the Boys 15 title.

Cebu United also reigned supreme in the Boys 18 category, finishing ahead of the Lapu-Lapu City Heroes.

In the distaff competition, the Abellana Futbollitos secured the Girls 18 championship, with Ormoc Soccer Association FC-A settling for first runner-up.

LA Horse FC claimed the Ladies Open crown, beating Royal United, while Makoto FC topped the Men’s Elite division ahead of Rongcales Customs Brokerage (RCB).

Dubby’s Ultimate Burgers FC won the Men’s Open Division 2 title, with Pink Heaven finishing second.

Rongcales Customs Brokerage ruled the Men’s 32-and-above category, while Rongcales Trucking Services (RTS) captured the Men’s 38-and-above crown.

San Roque FC and BK Football Club finished as runners-up in the respective age-group competitions.

Individual honors were also handed out across the divisions.

Jian Villalino of Sugbo Calidad was named U7 Most Valuable Player (MVP), while Malinao of Sta. Ana FC-Negros earned the U8 award. Aidan Panogalinog of Sta. Ana FC-Negros took the U9 MVP plum, and Nikola Del Rosario of Sugbo Calidad was recognized in the U10 division.

Sagang of Don Juan United FC received the Under-12 MVP award.

In the boys’ categories, Zach Repunte of Cebu United was named Boys 14 MVP, Keely Ybañez of Abellana Futbollitos took the Boys 15 honor, and Z. Cortez of Cebu United claimed the Boys 18 award.

Harmony Gold Sotelo of Abellana Futbollitos was named Girls 18 MVP, while Rino Nishizawa of LA Horse FC received the Ladies Open award.

Rikuto Ishi of Makoto FC was recognized in the Men’s Elite division, John Dave Regner of Dubby’s FC in Men’s Open Division 2, Arnie Pasinabo of RCB in the Men’s 32-above category, and Julius Acre of RTS in the Men’s 38-above division.

The tournament also recognized outstanding defenders, strikers, midfielders, goalkeepers, and coaches, along with the best players of runner-up teams in the different categories. / RICO B. RAMIREZ