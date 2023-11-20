Cebu university students hold 'symbolic' walkout

MORE than 300 students from seven universities in Cebu participated in a symbolic walkout on Monday, November 20, 2023, to call out the government for accountability on issues concerning education.
Several students from the University of the Philippines Cebu (UP-Cebu), University of San Carlos (USC), Cebu Normal University (CNU), University of Cebu (UC), University of San Jose Recoletos (USJR), Southwestern University (SWU), and Cebu Institute of Technology - University (CIT-U) participated in the simultaneous protest actions.
A group of students started the protest outside the University of San Carlos downtown campus, while the other group marched from the University of the Philippines along Gorordo Avenue. The two formations merged at Fuente Osmeña Circle.
The students criticized private institutions for increasing tuition and urged policymakers and institutions to implement improved policies and facilities for students. They also called for increased public awareness about the challenges faced by students.
In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Angel Toril, secretary-general of Kabataan Partylist-CNU Chapter, highlighted the alleged long standing issue at CNU, which is the lack of facilities.
Toril claimed that the students had to compete for the classroom due to lack of facilities. The institution also experiences frequent power outages, hindering proper class sessions, she said.
She said it is unusual for students from CNU, a state-funded university, to join walkouts, but this time they had to.
According to the Kabataan Partylist, CNU is expected to have around a P176 million decrease (26 percent) in funding, under the proposed National Expenditure Program for 2024. In 2023, CNU had a budget of P705 million.
The budget cut is expected to affect the construction of additional facilities, hiring of university personnel, and student services.
SunStar Cebu tried to get a statement through email from the Commission on Higher Education 7 regarding the issues raised by the students but to no avail.