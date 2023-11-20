Cebu university students hold 'symbolic' walkout

The students criticized private institutions for increasing tuition and urged policymakers and institutions to implement improved policies and facilities for students. They also called for increased public awareness about the challenges faced by students.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Angel Toril, secretary-general of Kabataan Partylist-CNU Chapter, highlighted the alleged long standing issue at CNU, which is the lack of facilities.

Toril claimed that the students had to compete for the classroom due to lack of facilities. The institution also experiences frequent power outages, hindering proper class sessions, she said.

She said it is unusual for students from CNU, a state-funded university, to join walkouts, but this time they had to.

According to the Kabataan Partylist, CNU is expected to have around a P176 million decrease (26 percent) in funding, under the proposed National Expenditure Program for 2024. In 2023, CNU had a budget of P705 million.

The budget cut is expected to affect the construction of additional facilities, hiring of university personnel, and student services.

SunStar Cebu tried to get a statement through email from the Commission on Higher Education 7 regarding the issues raised by the students but to no avail.