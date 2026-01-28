Cebu unveils MICE Guide at Asean Tourism Forum

CEBU highlighted its readiness to host major meetings and conventions on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, with the launch of the Cebu MICE Guide during the Asean Tourism Forum being held in the province.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said the guide gives global event planners clear and reliable information when choosing destinations for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, also known as MICE.

“The Cebu MICE Guide serves a clear purpose: to present, in one reference, the venues, services and capabilities that position Cebu competitively in the regional and international MICE market,” Frasco said.

Launch at Mactan Expo

The launch was held at the Mactan Expo in Lapu-Lapu City and was attended by participants of the Asean Travel Exchange, tourism stakeholders, and local and foreign media.

Frasco said the guide strengthens Cebu’s visibility in global bidding and shows that the province is ready to host Asean events and compete internationally.

Built with industry partners

The Cebu MICE Guide was developed by the Cebu MICE Alliance, initiated by the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with tourism stakeholders and government agencies.

Frasco said Cebu has strong foundations as a MICE destination, citing its award-winning international airport, expanding air routes, modern convention facilities, and nearby leisure attractions such as beaches, islands, and cultural sites.

She also highlighted the role of local workers in delivering large events.

“Behind every successful conference or exhibition are Cebuano workers whose skills, pride and hospitality turn events into lasting experiences,” she said.

Key markets and government support

The Department of Tourism said Cebu is well positioned to attract MICE events within Asean, while growing ties with North Asia, particularly South Korea and Japan, and long-haul markets such as China, India, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Frasco said government support includes road projects, tourist rest areas, global promotions, and aviation partnerships. These efforts led to 12 new international flights to Cebu in 2025 alone.

She added that the DOT and the Tourism Promotions Board supported the production of the guide to give global buyers a credible planning tool.

Frasco also cited data from the International Congress and Convention Association showing that MICE delegates spend nearly five times more than leisure tourists, averaging over $553 per visitor.

Nearly 300 firms featured

Cebu MICE Alliance president Cleofe Albiso, who is also managing director of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, said the alliance was formed through public and private sector cooperation.

She said the guide features nearly 300 establishments and service providers, including hotels, venues, transport partners, event organizers, and suppliers.

“For international event planners, the Cebu MICE Guide offers something essential—confidence,” Albiso said.

Positioning Cebu as one destination

Frasco said the newly completed Mactan Expo shows how private investment can strengthen Cebu’s role as a regional MICE hub.

Josef Chiongbian, a trustee of the Hotel, Restaurant and Resort Association of Cebu and vice president of the Cebu MICE Alliance, said the guide allows the industry to promote Cebu as one destination.

“The MICE guidebook allows us to work as one Cebu — to sell Cebu as a destination first before selling our individual hotels and resorts,” Chiongbian said.

“Cebu is MICE-ready. We have sufficient room inventory, facilities, and inclusive food offerings,” he added, noting the province is prepared to host larger groups in the coming years. / KOC